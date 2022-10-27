NAU men, women aim to defend cross country conference titles Friday

Even with the national championship meet on the horizon, Northern Arizona’s cross country program is focused on having success in Friday’s Big Sky Conference Championships in Cheney, Washington.

The Lumberjacks are defending champions in both the men’s and women’s races, and are looking to claim their 31st and 23rd all-time titles, respectively.

The ultimate goal is to have both squads representing the top of podium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, come Nov. 19’s national meet. First, they have to qualify with a solid showing Friday to get into the NCAA Mountain Regionals, and then try to move on from there.

“I would say I find myself kind of daydreaming and thinking about the national meet a lot. That’s what we ultimately train for and it’s a big focus, but our team has preached for years that we’re process-oriented and we can’t stray away from that when we’re in an event like this,” Lumberjacks distance runner Drew Bosley said.

Bosley is part of a group of Lumberjacks who have had unparalleled success the past few seasons in the Big Sky, winning four of the last five NCAA titles. Ranked No. 3 in the country, the Lumberjacks are in position to compete for another title, and they are also the favorites in the Big Sky Conference, with Montana State likely the next threat.

Just like the men’s team, the women are one of the top teams in the country. Northern Arizona’s women’s team is ranked No. 4, and reached its best ranking in team history this season.

Elise Stearns, one of the team leaders who has put together a few tremendous results this season, said both teams are pushing each other.

“We’ve always been two separate teams in one program, and we have a good relationship with them. We obviously see them crush it every year, and we take that example. We’ve always know that we’ve had the potential to do really well, too, and to have both teams ranked high is really cool to see,” she said.

Stearns ran a 6K 19:57.5, good for third place out of 260 scorers, in the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, Oct. 14. Nico Young led the way for the men, finishing the 8K race with a time of 23:10.0 to earn second. Bosley (23:17.2) was not far behind, taking fifth.

The Lumberjacks men and women both finished third in the team rankings in one of the season’s most loaded competitions.

The No. 4-ranked @NAUTrackFieldXC Women's XC Team just finished 3rd at the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational 😤1st - No. 1 NC State (80)2nd - No. 2 New Mexico (80)3rd - No. 4 Northern Arizona (244)& individually, Elise Stearns finished 3rd 🔥#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/YXm3krp7l0 — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 14, 2022

The women have plenty of momentum going into the conference race. But their recent climb began, they believe, earlier in the season. They took second as a team in the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma -- the same course the NCAA title race will be -- shocking much of the college running world.

Stearns, who led the Lumberjacks by placing fifth overall in Stillwater, said the Lumberjacks had some expectations for success going in. But to get to the level they are running at right now was a bit of a surprise.

“We don’t focus too much on the rankings or anything, but the season has been really exciting. We started the season off just looking at where we could be. We knew from the track season in the spring that were at about a 16:20 mark, and we had the makings of a good team, but now in the fall we’re seeing how that’s all come together in competitions,” Stearns said.

While a smaller field, in terms of numbers, than some of their recent meets, the Lumberjacks are still going to take the upcoming conference competition seriously. It’s a chance to work toward their end goals while still having to go against teams trying to take them down.

“We want to be leaving that meet in a better energy and spot going into the other races. We want to have finite execution,” Bosley said. “And if we do that it will give us confidence going into the other races.”

“It’s an opportunity to practice what we’re going to do the rest of the postseason, too,” Stearns added.

Northern Arizona’s men and women will compete beginning with the men at 10 a.m. on Friday. Bosley is the reigning individual champion. The women will compete at 11 a.m., once the men have concluded their race. Taryn O’Neil is the two-time defending individual champion.