NAU men take tough win over Northern Colorado behind four double-digit scorers

"There is no shame in shooting 2-pointers," Burcar said after the win. "If can get a point per possession on that night and you hold them to under a point, you're going to win. ... We took advantage of the shots (they gave us)."

Shelton finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and committed zero turnovers for the first time since March 9, 2019.

Despite double teams and late shot clock situations, Shelton hit a pair of jumpers to turn a 60-60 tie into a 64-60 Northern Arizona lead with 1:25 left. For the first shot, Shelton took a switch with Northern Colorado big Kur Jockuch and danced around before drilling a step-back jumper from the baseline. Following the bucket, Northern Colorado’s star forward Bodie Hume was stuffed on a dunk attempt, got his miss and was fouled only to go 1 of 2 at the foul line.

Shelton then, once again, made something out of nothing. He dribbled down the shot clock as the Bears seemed content to let him play hero ball. Shelton was caught in the lane against the 6-foot-7 Hume and flipped up a shot with his right hand to give Northern Arizona a lead.

Shelton has made it a habit of hitting wild shots, and Burcar feels it is never in doubt when he takes the shots.

"Yeah that is my guy; I think he is making the shot," Burcar said.