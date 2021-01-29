NAU men take tough win over Northern Colorado behind four double-digit scorers

For really the first time this season, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team found consistent scoring from players outside of Cameron Shelton, even if the star guard needed to make his presence known late.
In Friday’s game against Northern Colorado, Shelton struggled in the first half.
The visiting Bears shaded Shelton all game, doing all they could to keep him from touching the ball. But even after he struggled for the first half, Shelton came up big late with some heroics -- but he didn’t do it alone this time around.
Shelton dominated the second half. It didn’t really matter who Northern Colorado sent his way, he got by them. Shelton scored 11 of Northern Arizona’s final 13 points to close out a 68-64 Lumberjacks win over the Bears in the Rolle Activity Center.
Northern Arizona snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 5-11 overall and 4-6 in the Big Sky Conference while Northern Colorado dropped to 8-8 overall and 5-6 in the Big Sky.
Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said Tuesday during his weekly media availability that the Lumberjacks needed to take what the Bears defense gave them.
That is exactly what happened Friday. Northern Arizona shot just 10 3-pointers, hitting six, and outscored the Bears 34-16 in the paint.
"There is no shame in shooting 2-pointers," Burcar said after the win. "If can get a point per possession on that night and you hold them to under a point, you're going to win. ... We took advantage of the shots (they gave us)."
Shelton finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and committed zero turnovers for the first time since March 9, 2019.
Despite double teams and late shot clock situations, Shelton hit a pair of jumpers to turn a 60-60 tie into a 64-60 Northern Arizona lead with 1:25 left. For the first shot, Shelton took a switch with Northern Colorado big Kur Jockuch and danced around before drilling a step-back jumper from the baseline. Following the bucket, Northern Colorado’s star forward Bodie Hume was stuffed on a dunk attempt, got his miss and was fouled only to go 1 of 2 at the foul line.
Shelton then, once again, made something out of nothing. He dribbled down the shot clock as the Bears seemed content to let him play hero ball. Shelton was caught in the lane against the 6-foot-7 Hume and flipped up a shot with his right hand to give Northern Arizona a lead.
Shelton has made it a habit of hitting wild shots, and Burcar feels it is never in doubt when he takes the shots.
"Yeah that is my guy; I think he is making the shot," Burcar said.
Northern Colorado drilled a 3 to pull within one with 1:13 left, but Shelton kept putting his head down and hit 4 of 5 from the foul line to close the game.
The difference Friday night compared to the rest of the season for Northern Arizona was that the cavalry showed up. The Lumberjacks got strong production from Keith Haymon, Luke Avdalovic, Carson Towt and Nik Mains, and those four helped weather an 11-0 first-half run by the Bears and a two-minute scoring drought to close the half.
Scoring-wise the foursome combined for 40, with Haymon recording 12, Towt 10, Mains 10 and Avdalovic eight. The four did most of their damage in the first, except for Mains, who hit seven straight in the second to help Northern Arizona keep pace with a dangerous Bears offense.
When those guys are hitting, Shelton said, it makes his life “1,000% easier” to score and get his.
"Them making shots made it way easier for me to score down the stretch," Shelton said. " ... I believe in those guys 100 perecent. I see them every day in the gym working. I'm always going to trust those guys. Obviously it is exponentially easier when they are making shots because the defense has to make a decision. Gotta pick your poison."
But it wasn’t just offense where the group excelled: Avdalovic and Towt also came up big late.
Towt was the one who stuffed Hume at the rim, leading to just one made free throw. Avdalovic later, with the Lumberjacks leading by three, drew a charge on a wild drive by Matt Johnson, who had a teammate open across the court for a 3. The charge by Avdalovic essentially sealed the win after Shelton sank a pair of free throws.
Mains also had the tough assignment of guarding Hume for most of the game. Hume, a lengthy and dangerous outside scorer, got his with 16 on 4-of-9 shooting from 3, but he was kept from going on large scoring runs like he is capable.
Delayed win
The game was supposed to be played Thursday but because of a COVID-19 protocol issue the series was delayed a day.
It is unclear what exactly caused the change but because the game actually happened, it is safe to assume there were zero positive cases within either program.
Up next
The Lumberjacks head out to Greeley, Colorado, for the second game of the home-and-road series with the Bears for a Sunday contest at noon.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.