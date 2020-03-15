NAU men's hoops season in review: Team exceeds expectations despite early exit in Big Sky tourney

Losing to No. 11-seeded Idaho State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Tournament wasn't exactly how sixth-seeded Northern Arizona wanted its season to end, but the team still accomplished things the program hadn't seen in years.
The Lumberjacks went 16-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky's regular season. Both marks were the highest for the men since 2014-15, and the sixth seed was the highest the team finished in the Big Sky regular season since that year as well.
Northern Arizona finally beat Travis DeCuire's Montana Grizzlies for the first time, having lost all 10 meetings since DeCuire took over in Montana in 2014-15. Northern Arizona also snapped a 12-year drought at home against Weber State with a win early on in the conference slate.
The Lumberjacks exceeded the expectations of many, finishing sixth after they were picked to finish eighth in both the coaches' and media's preseason polls.
All the accomplishments came under an interim head coach who took over the program late into the offseason and whose future with the team remains unclear. The yearlong interview is over, and Shane Burcar said Saturday that he is happy with how his first year at the helm of a college program went.
“We did a lot of good things in my first year," Burcar said in a phone interview. "We have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Burcar, as he has all year, spoke like a coach who expects to be back. He never sounded worried, despite not knowing for sure if he will be retained, and spoke with the confidence of a coach who is building a program back up to a competitive level.
The Lumberjacks improved in the win column by six, rising from 10 wins in 2018-19 to 16 this season -- which ranks near the top of the NCAA for teams with a first-year head coach.
“I trust the process and that’s what I’m going to do," Burcar said of the uncertainty of his future with Northern Arizona. "I’m not worried about it and I trust what’s going on.”
The Lumberjacks were planning to participate possibly in either the CIT or CBI postseason tournaments, but the spread of the coronavirus put an end to all collegiate sports in the winter seasons while stalling the spring.
Burcar said he was most disappointed that a senior such as Brooks DeBisschop will not get the chance to compete in the postseason after he finally had a winning season in Flagstaff.
“Our administration totally backed that, we were going to play in the postseason," Burcar said. " … You’re always building, and playing in the postseason would have been building towards the 2020-21 season.”
LIKELY BACK
Assuming Burcar is retained, then it seems likely that most of the roster will stay as well.
That would leave a depth of production, including All-Big Sky caliber players such as Cameron Shelton and Bernie Andre, as well as key contributors Cameron Satterwhite and Luke Avdalovic among others.
The quartet played the bulk of the minutes for Northern Arizona this season and provided most of the scoring. Each averaged north of 8.9 points per game for a team that relied on a balanced offensive attack.
Avdalovic had a sophomore slump of sorts, seeing his 3-point percentage drop from 49% to 41% and his 3-point attempts also drop from 148 to 126, but Burcar said Avdalovic and the team plans on getting the sharpshooter more attempts.
He still took more field goal attempts this year than last, as he was ran off the 3-point line more as teams knew the type of threat from outside he is.
Avdalovic averaged about 6.8 shots per game, which Burcar said he would like to see jump to closer to 10 shots per contest.
Those four are likely enough for Northern Arizona to stay as a winning team, but the potential improvement of underclassmen Keith Haymon, Isaiah Lewis, Nik Mains and Ajang Aguek would give the team the depth it needs to further build into the future.
Waiting all year, bigs Carson Towt and Adrease Jackson will be eligible to play next year and could provide solid depth at big -- a spot that really had just two in Mains and DeBisschop.
As for incoming freshmen, guards Dayton Harris and Carter Mahaney will likely battle for backup point guard minutes while Wynton Brown is another versatile forward in the mold of Andre and Aguek.
SHELTON'S SURGE
Shelton had a strong freshman season in 2018-19 while sharing point guard duties with former Lumberjack Carlos Hines.
Once Hines left the program and the job was all Shelton's, the floodgates opened for the sophomore point.
Shelton earned All-Big Sky Third Team honors and was just one of four sophomores to earn an All-Conference honor. Shelton finished in the top 10 of the Big Sky in points per game, assists, rebounds and assist-to-turnover ratio.
The sophomore averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and just 2.4 turnovers per game for the entire season. He was the only player in the Big Sky to average at least 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game in Big Sky play alone.
There is still room for the Lumberjacks star guard to grow, including his finishing around the rim. Shelton's field goal percentage was up and down as the season unfolded, ultimately finishing at 39.7% shooting.
“A year of maturity will help him, as it did this year," Burcar said. " … Everything is going to get better, and the biggest thing we will see with Cam is that his stats may not get better, cause of the players he plays with, his biggest stat will be his wins.”
UNCERTAINTY
As stated, Northern Arizona has made no formal announcement about a coaching search for its men's basketball program. With the rest of college sports currently on hold, it remains unclear how that may effect a coaching search.
Currently, Northern Arizona is the only Big Sky program that does not have a head coach for next season nailed down -- as Idaho signed interim head coach Zac Claus to a contract during the season despite going just 8-24 overall.
