NAU men's hoops season in review: Team exceeds expectations despite early exit in Big Sky tourney

Burcar, as he has all year, spoke like a coach who expects to be back. He never sounded worried, despite not knowing for sure if he will be retained, and spoke with the confidence of a coach who is building a program back up to a competitive level.

The Lumberjacks improved in the win column by six, rising from 10 wins in 2018-19 to 16 this season -- which ranks near the top of the NCAA for teams with a first-year head coach.

“I trust the process and that’s what I’m going to do," Burcar said of the uncertainty of his future with Northern Arizona. "I’m not worried about it and I trust what’s going on.”

The Lumberjacks were planning to participate possibly in either the CIT or CBI postseason tournaments, but the spread of the coronavirus put an end to all collegiate sports in the winter seasons while stalling the spring.

Burcar said he was most disappointed that a senior such as Brooks DeBisschop will not get the chance to compete in the postseason after he finally had a winning season in Flagstaff.

“Our administration totally backed that, we were going to play in the postseason," Burcar said. " … You’re always building, and playing in the postseason would have been building towards the 2020-21 season.”

LIKELY BACK