NAU men's hoops facing must-win game on road at Portland State

The three could all finish at 11-9 in the Big Sky if Portland State beats Northern Arizona, loses its final game and Montana State goes 2-0 -- which would then force a three-way tiebreaker to decide the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the standings.

Northern Arizona could finish in the top five even with a loss to Portland State, needing Montana State to then go 0-2 next week.

The Lumberjacks control some of their own destiny as of now, and it's exactly where interim head Shane Burcar wanted his team.

"It's March right now and these are the games you have to win," Burcar said following Tuesday's practice. "Even if we had something clinched, we'd still want to go win this basketball game. ... It's a good position we are in where we can control our own destiny."

The Vikings have been rolling since they lost to the Lumberjacks back in late January in the Walkup Skydome. The Vikings were struggling at 4-6 in the Big Sky after the loss to Northern Arizona, and have gone 6-2 since with some convincing wins.

Portland State, which is on a four-game winning streak, has victories over conference powers Montana (18-11, 14-4) and Northern Colorado (20-9, 13-5), along with wins over Idaho, Montana State, Idaho State and Weber State.