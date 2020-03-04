NAU men's hoops facing must-win game on road at Portland State

It's about as must-win as games can get on Thursday for Northern Arizona men's basketball.
The Lumberjacks (16-12, 10-9 Big Sky) need a win over the Portland State Vikings (16-14, 10-8) to stay in the hunt for first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
A Northern Arizona win in Thursday's regular-season finale in Portland secures the season sweep over the Vikings and the tiebreaker if the two each finish with the same conference record.
A Lumberjacks win would be enough for a top-five spot in the final conference standings for Northern Arizona if the Montana State Bobcats (15-14, 9-9) lose at least one of their two final games.
The Vikings swept Montana State, so the Bobcats would have to win both of their final two games and the Vikings would have to lose both of their games to bump them out of the top five and move the Bobcats up. If Montana State loses one game and Northern Arizona beats Portland State, then Portland State would finish in the top five if it wins its final game because it holds the tiebreaker over Montana State.
If Portland State beats Northern Arizona, it clinches a top-five spot and Northern Arizona would need Montana State (15-14, 9-9), which swept the Lumberjacks in the season series, to lose its final two games to hold on to a first-round bye.
The three could all finish at 11-9 in the Big Sky if Portland State beats Northern Arizona, loses its final game and Montana State goes 2-0 -- which would then force a three-way tiebreaker to decide the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the standings.
Northern Arizona could finish in the top five even with a loss to Portland State, needing Montana State to then go 0-2 next week.
The Lumberjacks control some of their own destiny as of now, and it's exactly where interim head Shane Burcar wanted his team.
"It's March right now and these are the games you have to win," Burcar said following Tuesday's practice. "Even if we had something clinched, we'd still want to go win this basketball game. ... It's a good position we are in where we can control our own destiny."
The Vikings have been rolling since they lost to the Lumberjacks back in late January in the Walkup Skydome. The Vikings were struggling at 4-6 in the Big Sky after the loss to Northern Arizona, and have gone 6-2 since with some convincing wins.
Portland State, which is on a four-game winning streak, has victories over conference powers Montana (18-11, 14-4) and Northern Colorado (20-9, 13-5), along with wins over Idaho, Montana State, Idaho State and Weber State.
All but two of the six wins were by double digits, with Weber and Montana keeping it closer than the rest of the teams that the Vikings have blown through recently.
The Vikings' offense has been scorching recently as well, with the team tallying at least 87 points in each of its past six games. The Vikings lead the Big Sky in scoring at 77.9 points per conference game.
The Vikings' two losses were against Southern Utah (15-14, 8-10) and Eastern Washington (21-8, 14-4).
Portland State is a dangerous team at home, where it is is 9-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The Vikings close out the season at home, giving them a potential boost in their hunt for a first-round bye.
The last time the Lumberjacks and Vikings played, the former got the upper hand in a massive comeback thanks to a dominant shooting night from Luke Avdalovic, who went 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
Northern Arizona trailed 17-3 early, chipping away slowly until taking a lead with around three minutes remaining. The Vikings missed a pair of game-tying buckets, one coming at the rim at the buzzer.
Thursday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. in Portland.
