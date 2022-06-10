NAU Men’s Basketball Summer Camp a hit with local hoops community

Young kids sprawled over three basketball courts at the Rolle Activity Center, all wearing NAU Lumberjacks shirts, as music played and Northern Arizona men’s basketball players acted as coaches to the kids.

Lumberjacks guard Jayden Jackson had a sly smile as two boys held his hands vying for his attention. Center Ezekiel Richards pondered a riddle with a kid who was eating a pack of Skittles during a timeout. Forward Carson Towt yelled "Pass!" as the youngest group -- many of whom were about as tall as the 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore’s knees -- played on shorter hoops. Some of them had never so much as dribbled a ball before the camp started earlier in the week.

Safe to say @JaydenDJackson1 was a hit with the kids pic.twitter.com/OGg3OaVLXs — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 9, 2022

It was overall a fun environment at the NAU Men’s Basketball Summer Camp, which finished on Thursday. The team taught basketball fundamentals to the kids while also providing them a chance to interact with the Northern Arizona players and coaching staff. There were 164 youth players from all around Arizona -- really the whole southwest United States -- in attendance, a marked improvement from last year’s 100 participants.

“When I got here as an assistant, we had 38 people,” Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said. “And then COVID hit and last year we could have a max of 100. We put it out there and thought, ‘Maybe we’ll get 25 or so.’ But we maxed out at 100. Now that things are lightening hopefully a little bit, we had 164 this year, and 125 are already signed up for the next one.”

The participants also got to experience basketball in the newly opened Student-Athlete High Performance Center, a rare experience even now for anybody not on a Lumberjacks sports team.

After years of low attendance at camps and a shutdown of nearly every offseason activity in 2020, there is proof the model will attract young players in the future. It also serves the Lumberjacks.

Burcar said he believes the Lumberjacks will be a major competitor in the Big Sky in the upcoming season -- Northern Arizona is the only team in the conference that expects to return its entire starting lineup. He added that a goal for the camps is to increase attendance at home games in the winter while giving back to the community.

The players, who had to alter their own practice schedules to make time to be coaches for the kids, also have a chance to grow as young men.

“Hopefully the kids can fall in love with the game if they haven’t already, and hopefully they come out to be part of the crowd at home games. And the parents see the character of our players. They’ve been getting here to work out at 6 or 7 in the morning, and then from 8:30 to 2:30 every day, and a lot of these guys will have new fans,” Burcar said.

