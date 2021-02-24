NAU men cool off from 3 as Southern Utah rallies for win Wednesday

Usually when a team hits 10 3-pointers in the first half, it wins the game. That wasn't the case Wednesday night for the Northern Arizona men's basketball team against Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah.

The Lumberjacks hit 10 3-pointers in the first half, but the hosting Thunderbirds rattled off a 12-0 run before heading into halftime and kept that momentum going to take an 85-80 win.

“To get up 15 points, it’s frustrating, especially getting to a two-point game at halftime,” Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said in a press release. “We shot the ball probably the best we’ve done all year and for (Southern Utah) to shoot 48%; when you score 46 points in the first half and you’re only up two, that probably tells you all that you need to know. It’s tough because you’re looking for every possible answer and we’re not finding them right now.”

Northern Arizona falls to 5-14 overall and 5-9 in the Big Sky Conference while Southern Utah improves to 16-3 and 9-2 in the Big Sky. The Lumberjacks have just one more regular-season game, which is Friday against the Thunderbirds at the Rolle Activity Center in Flagstaff.