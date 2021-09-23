NAU Jacks softball club team reloads with reuniting talent from Flagstaff

He ended up keeping three total practice players and 15 total on the official roster, including returners Encinas, Sahawneh, Madeleine Bellew and Alyiah Poplawski.

Hernandez pointed to two key reasons why the Jacks, despite battling through a pandemic the last few years, managed to continue their upward trend since Hernandez inherited it.

“We’ve really tried to make a push on our social media trough Instagram and Facebook. And doing well definitely created a buzz," the skipper said.

In spring of 2020, the team was flirting with a trip to nationals before the season abruptly ended due to COVID. The Jacks had posted their best regular-season record ever that year and were beating teams they could not overcome in series not long ago.

Hernandez is excited to see the winning ways continue after he took a winless team and turned it into a program known for being competitive and holding its own, adding that power and speed were on display during tryouts.

“We can slide in some power hitters there," he said, "drive in some runs, and so we have some options to play with for the lineup, and I think it’ll be super strong.”