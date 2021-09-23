NAU Jacks softball club team reloads with reuniting talent from Flagstaff

There's a reunion taking place for the Northern Arizona University Jacks club softball team as it looks to reload.
A slew of former local players from Flagstaff-based high schools made the team's roster and practice roster for the upcoming season, many having played together in the past. And several have experience playing under Jacks manager Tommy Hernandez, who took over the helm in 2019 and has since turned the club team around.
Those new, yet familiar, faces will look to help the Jacks reload, as many of the team's players graduated during the last few seasons that were affected negatively or completely nixed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the team's four total returners is former Flagstaff Eagles player Monica Encinas. Meanwhile, former Coconino Panthers Kaitlyn Snopek and Taylor Brown will also be part of the dugout for the Jacks.
All three spent time playing for Ambush, a local club softball team for high school-aged ballplayers. And, according to Hernandez, Encinas spent time catching Snopek during their high school club days. Moreover, Hernandez has coached Brown, who comes to the team after a stint playing for Mesa Community College.
“We’re super excited to have them,” Hernandez said of Brown and Snopek, who along with Ashley Sahawneh will seek time in the pitcher's circle.
In fact, he expects the locals to be leaders.
One of the biggest pieces the team lost to graduation was former Jacks pitcher Ottum Jones.
“Filling the pitching role was concerning, obviously, and we were able to land two great pitchers, two local girls," Hernandez said of acquiring the former Panthers duo.
Kayla Jacobson, another local product, also joined the team this year after having spent time catching Snopek and Brown during club softball years. Additionally, former Flagstaff Eagles player and Ambush member Aryn Drye is new to the team, along with Natalie Hansen, a former Northland Prep Academy athlete who made the ballclub's practice squad.
The Jacks were able to draw talent from the junior college for this season more than ever as well as the club continues to grow in the right directions.
“I think we might even be a little better, because the level of players who have come out all have a ton of travel ball experiences from down in the Valley to California," Hernandez said.
Hernandez had plenty of talent to choose from this year, as tryouts reached new heights this year. His goal when he took over was to grow the club, and he saw more than 70 athletes fill out forms expressing interest the team and 37 attend tryouts.
“We had the best turnout we’ve ever had, a lot of interest, a super-competitive process. There were some great girls who came out," Hernandez said.
He ended up keeping three total practice players and 15 total on the official roster, including returners Encinas, Sahawneh, Madeleine Bellew and Alyiah Poplawski.
Hernandez pointed to two key reasons why the Jacks, despite battling through a pandemic the last few years, managed to continue their upward trend since Hernandez inherited it.
“We’ve really tried to make a push on our social media trough Instagram and Facebook. And doing well definitely created a buzz," the skipper said.
It was a bittersweet season for the Northern Arizona Jacks club softball team.
In spring of 2020, the team was flirting with a trip to nationals before the season abruptly ended due to COVID. The Jacks had posted their best regular-season record ever that year and were beating teams they could not overcome in series not long ago.
Hernandez is excited to see the winning ways continue after he took a winless team and turned it into a program known for being competitive and holding its own, adding that power and speed were on display during tryouts.
“We can slide in some power hitters there," he said, "drive in some runs, and so we have some options to play with for the lineup, and I think it’ll be super strong.”
The team began practices last week and will look to get in some scrimmages before heading to the Peach State Fall Classic College Exposure Tournament at the end of October in Georgia. The Jacks were invited recently to play at a tournament in early February at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, getting the chance to meet possibly the likes of teams such as Glendale and Scottsdale community colleges.
To help get the team to the plate full strength, there will be a cornhole tournament Friday, Oct. 1, at Grand Canyon Brewery to raise funds for the club.
