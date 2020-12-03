NAU Ice Jacks club hockey cancels 2020-21 season

The Northern Arizona Ice Jacks club hockey team has canceled its upcoming 2020-21 season due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club team shared the news on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that both its Division II and Division III squads will not play this year.
"It is with great regret that the 2020-2021 NAU Club Hockey season has been canceled due to the pandemic," a Facebook post that seems to be written by Ice Jacks general manager Kris Walsh read. "As you may or may not be aware, Flagstaff is at an all-time high with positive cases and the State of Arizona reported 10,000 cases in one day recently. This has been the fear for quite some time at the university and therefore the season has been canceled. Logistically it would not work for us to plan a season in the spring with the current policies and procedures in place from the university and our local ice arena."
The Ice Jacks, a popular team for hockey fans in Flagstaff and for students at Northern Arizona to watch, noted the difficulties in planning a season given the protocols and safety measures needed to be in place for most athletic competitions to happen.
It is unclear what issues could be in play regarding using the ice rink at the Jay Lively Activity Center, but potential closures and capacity limitations could be among the reasons.
According to the Facebook post, the Ice Jacks plan to continue recruiting athletes for the 2021-22 season and hope to have prospect camps in early 2021 if able. All players who hoped to play in the 2020-21 season will be invited to any upcoming prospect camps.
The Ice Jacks play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, which appears to be going ahead and playing in the season -- potentially making the Ice Jacks' decision to cancel a team-based one.
The Daily Sun has reached out for comment from the Ice Jacks but has not received a response as of press time.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
