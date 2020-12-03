NAU Ice Jacks club hockey cancels 2020-21 season

"It is with great regret that the 2020-2021 NAU Club Hockey season has been canceled due to the pandemic," a Facebook post that seems to be written by Ice Jacks general manager Kris Walsh read. "As you may or may not be aware, Flagstaff is at an all-time high with positive cases and the State of Arizona reported 10,000 cases in one day recently. This has been the fear for quite some time at the university and therefore the season has been canceled. Logistically it would not work for us to plan a season in the spring with the current policies and procedures in place from the university and our local ice arena."