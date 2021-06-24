NAU hoops camp a hit for kids

The main goal, Burcar said, was to build skill for the young campers. But he also believes the time given by the players and assistant coaches to the camp is good for the team. Northern Arizona welcomed several freshmen and transfers to the roster for the 2021-22 season, and summer is the first step in building a cohesive team.

The players gave up traditional practice time to be part of the camp, and Burcar believes the good in giving back and engaging with the Flagstaff locals builds strong bonds for the Lumberjacks that will carry over into the season.

“We want to be part of the community, and that’s not just lip service. You can see our players, how good they are with the kids, that’s important, and we talk to them about how they’re the role models for these kids. It allows the coaches and players to see each other in a different light,” Burcar said.

He also hopes events, much like the camp, will boost fan interaction.

Burcar said the Lumberjacks were last in attendance in the Big Sky Conference in the 2019-20 season. Rather than sulk, he said the staff is “proud” of that figure because it will feel more like an accomplishment if they start having more people show up.