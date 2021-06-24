NAU hoops camp a hit for kids

Nearly 100 kids lined up in the Rolle Activity Center on the Northern Arizona University campus Wednesday in preparation for a day of coaching, drills and games at the NAU Men's Basketball Summer Day Camp.
The camp ran from Monday to Thursday, with kids grades K-12 learning the fundamentals and attempting to incorporate skills into their individual games, taught by some of the best coaches and players Flagstaff has to offer.
Before the day started, parents dropped their kids off early just so they could get in a few warm-up shots with the Lumberjacks.
Shane Burcar took attendance before several hours of basketball taught by the Lumberjacks coaching staff and players on the roster, thinking about how exciting it was to finally be back in the gym after COVID-19 limitations took away the opportunity in June of 2020.
“We were going back and forth. Should we have it? Should we not have it? Let’s do something whether we have 10 people or 20 people, thinking it would be something like that," said Burcar, the head coach for the NAU men's hoops team. "But we ended up selling out. The people who came and had a good time in summer of 2019 spread the word, and people wanted to come here and be a part of it."
The kids formed groups based on age, and different players taught skills relating specifically to the age group’s development. While the high school group took on screens and 3-point shooting, the kindergarten class might be simply trying to learn to throw and catch a pass or get the ball over the rim on a lowered hoop.
The main goal, Burcar said, was to build skill for the young campers. But he also believes the time given by the players and assistant coaches to the camp is good for the team. Northern Arizona welcomed several freshmen and transfers to the roster for the 2021-22 season, and summer is the first step in building a cohesive team.
The players gave up traditional practice time to be part of the camp, and Burcar believes the good in giving back and engaging with the Flagstaff locals builds strong bonds for the Lumberjacks that will carry over into the season.
“We want to be part of the community, and that’s not just lip service. You can see our players, how good they are with the kids, that’s important, and we talk to them about how they’re the role models for these kids. It allows the coaches and players to see each other in a different light,” Burcar said.
He also hopes events, much like the camp, will boost fan interaction.
Burcar said the Lumberjacks were last in attendance in the Big Sky Conference in the 2019-20 season. Rather than sulk, he said the staff is “proud” of that figure because it will feel more like an accomplishment if they start having more people show up.
That’s where an event like the summer camp is an advantage. Beside simply becoming better players, he believes the kids in attendance will become fans down the road. There will be a camp night in one of the 2021-22 home games, where each of the kids that participated in summer camp will sit together in a section at Rolle and enjoy the contest together.
With the success of the 2021 iteration, he believes there will be even more campers eager to participate next summer.
“When these campers come back to games they’re going to know the players, so it’s a win-win for us. Maybe a kid comes to this camp and in six years they come to NAU; we build that fan base early,” Burcar said.
Northern Arizona is also set to host a pair of “Elite” camps for high school players in late July.