NAU golf navigates new-look fall season, looks ahead to spring

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently still shocking the world, earlier in August the NCAA canceled the fall 2020 golf season for both men and women -- forcing the Northern Arizona program to get creative for some autumn reps.

Although it was unexpected back in the spring for the season to be canceled, at least to most before the mass cancellations that rocked college sports, there was a lot of hope about the fall season to continue, but it wasn’t a surprise that it got canceled too.

“Well, I kind of expected it was going to happen,” Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. “Mentally I was prepared for it.”

With the change to the season also came a change to the practices. The players did not spend as much time on the course qualifying for tournaments like they would normally in the fall. Instead, they spent a lot more time focusing on individual work.

“We got a lot of time to focus on our swing instead of just focusing on our score on the course, which was definitely beneficial," Lumberjacks sophomore Lorel Hayward said.

Although practices were light, the extended offseason and time with the players allowed the women's program to take some large strides.