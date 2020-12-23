NAU golf navigates new-look fall season, looks ahead to spring

With the COVID-19 pandemic currently still shocking the world, earlier in August the NCAA canceled the fall 2020 golf season for both men and women -- forcing the Northern Arizona program to get creative for some autumn reps.
Although it was unexpected back in the spring for the season to be canceled, at least to most before the mass cancellations that rocked college sports, there was a lot of hope about the fall season to continue, but it wasn’t a surprise that it got canceled too.
“Well, I kind of expected it was going to happen,” Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. “Mentally I was prepared for it.”
With the change to the season also came a change to the practices. The players did not spend as much time on the course qualifying for tournaments like they would normally in the fall. Instead, they spent a lot more time focusing on individual work.
“We got a lot of time to focus on our swing instead of just focusing on our score on the course, which was definitely beneficial," Lumberjacks sophomore Lorel Hayward said.
Although practices were light, the extended offseason and time with the players allowed the women's program to take some large strides.
Staying competitive can be difficult for the athletes when there is no conference play happening -- let alone any type of organized matches. Several of the players competed in offseason tournaments, such as junior Elle Kocourkova, who played in three different tournaments in the Czech Republic. Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova and junior Aleksandra Chekalina placed in the top five of the Russian Golf Championship.
To keep things interesting and morale high on the team state-side, the squad hosted the Corona Classic in October -- a three-day tourney with matches at Continental Country Club (par 73), Pinewood Country Club (par 72) and Aspen Valley Golf Club (par 72). This friendly intrasquad tournament was meant to add some competition and serve as a nod to the players' hard work throughout the odd season.
Hayward posted a pair of rounds in the 70s on her way to shooting a three-round score of 234.
Not only that, the Corona Classic was a special day for the team's only senior, Sara Padilla.
Padilla knew she wasn’t going to be able to play in the 2021 spring season because she was graduating in the fall semester, but was at least hoping she was going to play in one final tournament.
“The biggest takeaway was even though there were only three of us and my coach, they still took the time to make it special, because I didn’t get to say goodbye to over half my team -- which was hard," Padilla said.
Padilla will be moving on from Northern Arizona after this semester and will start her career at Sherman Williams in their management training program.
Whether the season was to take place, the team's biggest challenge to overcome was how to incorporate the five international students into the mix.
While most of the players overseas will practice on their own with a coach in their home country, Bedortha found ways to put together team practices through their weekly Zoom meetings. These practices didn’t consist of the physical side of the game, but, instead, the mental side.
The long journey has made coach Bedortha develop a completely new team culture. Brian Cain, the developer of the 30 Days to Mental Performance Mastery for Athletes Program, played a huge role in this new culture.
“The mental performance training through Brian Cain allowed me to learn a ton from him that could not only help me through golf but through life,” Padilla said.
The spring season is scheduled to start Feb. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate hosted by UNLV.