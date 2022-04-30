NAU golf celebrating Big Sky title, preparing for Albuquerque

The Northern Arizona women’s golf team is finally back in a spot it has thoroughly missed since 2015 -- conference champion.

The Lumberjacks won their first Big Sky Championship in seven years on April 20 in Scottsdale, shooting an impressive 8-over-par 872 (288-287-297) through three days of play and beating second-place Sacramento State by six shots. Sacramento State was the defending champion. Sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova won the individual tournament, shooting 211 (-5), and junior Lorel Hayward joined her on the All-Tournament team with a score of 219 (+3) and tied for fourth overall.

Coach Brad Bedortha, who has seen the program at both its highs and lows, said that the win serves to honor the players’ effort all season.

“For them to see a reward for all the work they’ve put in, with our three seniors that have seen years where we were at the bottom of our program and to get to the top, was a really cool experience. To see the joy on their faces, and the elation, pride and overall glee of being able to win was quite amazing,” Bedortha said.

“I’m just so excited. Everyone knows here, and people are coming up to us saying congratulations. It’s just cool to be a winner,” added Malakhova.

After placing second in the Big Sky in 2021, the Lumberjacks brought back pretty much the same roster. All five of the Lumberjacks on this year’s team were returners. They also took second in a pair of tournaments during the 2022 regular season, inching toward what they thought could be a championship moment.

“We finished second, so we realized that with basically the same team we were close, so let’s take it a step further and make it different, and obviously it worked,” Hayward said.

From the beginning, Northern Arizona had just five players on a regular basis, the exact number that score in a Division I golf tournament. It meant each player on the roster would play an impact in the team score, rather than move in and out of the starting lineup by the week.

Bedortha isn’t sure whether the pressure of knowing they were going to score each week actually helped or hurt the players’ mindset. His thoughts are that, despite not having a sixth or seventh player to challenge the top five in practice, the depth of Northern Arizona’s roster was what brought the Lumberjacks to the top of the mountain.

Out of 55 scorers in the conference tournament, each of the Lumberjacks’ five scorers placed in the top 25.

Hayward, specifically, made a major improvement in the last year. She had to change her level of competition completely, knowing she would be relied upon each competition, after being a seldom-used player for a couple of seasons.

“For me it was very hard at the beginning. I went from a backseat player to now being in the lineup every time -- which I wasn’t used to. The other four were used to it, but I had to learn to step up a little bit. It was really important to rely on whoever was in that fifth spot, really rely on everyone in the lineup because we all knew we were going to impact the score,” she said.

Now, after celebrating their conference victory and decompressing from three straight weeks of golf tournaments, the Lumberjacks have started to begin preparations for the NCAA Regional in Albuquerque, New Mexico, set to take place May 9-11. The Lumberjacks are seeded No. 11 out of 12 total squads, with the top four teams moving on to the national championship links.

There are still finals to deal with as the academic semester comes to a close, as well as graduation ceremonies for the three seniors.

Golf, Bedortha said, “is almost taking a backseat” while the players try to maneuver through their final weeks of the term.

The Lumberjacks finally got back to practicing this week. Bedortha said the team is simply looking to compete at its highest level come regionals.

Their finishing spot matters less than executing well against tremendous competition.

“But I’m not focused on top four or the national championship tournament. We want to go there and do the best we can, and not worry about that other stuff,” he said. “I also want to respect this, in the sense that we want to show up to regionals and showcase our university and conference, and not just ride the laurels of having won the Big Sky.”

Plus, there is an elusive conference championship victory to celebrate a bit more.

“We just started practicing and getting ready for regionals, but we’re still so excited about our win,” Malakhova said. “It may take a couple months for us to really realize we won that, because we wanted it for a long time.”

