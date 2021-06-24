NAU golf adds graduate transfer Kimberlee Tottori

One of the best golfers ever to compete for Seattle University is making her way to Flagstaff.

Graduate transfer Kimberlee Tottori was added to the Northern Arizona 2021-22 roster, following Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha's announcement Wednesday.

"I've been looking to add a graduate transfer and I'm thrilled that Kimberlee is a Lumberjack," Bedortha said. "I recruited her out of high school before she chose to go to Seattle, and she had a wonderful career there. We see her at a lot of tournaments, and I've always kept a good relationship. She's obviously a great player, but she's a great person who will add experience to our team."

Tottori, a native of Las Vegas, is a graduate transfer after four seasons at Seattle, where she completed her stint as the Redhawks' career leader in scoring average (75.15), par or better rounds (14), and birdies (195).

Tottori -- currently at No. 538 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking -- closed out her career in the Pacific Northwest with a bang, setting a new single-season school record with a 74.40 stroke average that ranked third in the WAC during the 2020-21 season. In her final WAC Championship, Tottori tied for third place at 2-over-par 218 (71-72-75). Tottori also tied for eighth at Northern Arizona's Red Rocks Invitational in March.