NAU golf adds graduate transfer Kimberlee Tottori

One of the best golfers ever to compete for Seattle University is making her way to Flagstaff.
Graduate transfer Kimberlee Tottori was added to the Northern Arizona 2021-22 roster, following Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha's announcement Wednesday.
"I've been looking to add a graduate transfer and I'm thrilled that Kimberlee is a Lumberjack," Bedortha said. "I recruited her out of high school before she chose to go to Seattle, and she had a wonderful career there. We see her at a lot of tournaments, and I've always kept a good relationship. She's obviously a great player, but she's a great person who will add experience to our team."
Tottori, a native of Las Vegas, is a graduate transfer after four seasons at Seattle, where she completed her stint as the Redhawks' career leader in scoring average (75.15), par or better rounds (14), and birdies (195).
Tottori -- currently at No. 538 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking -- closed out her career in the Pacific Northwest with a bang, setting a new single-season school record with a 74.40 stroke average that ranked third in the WAC during the 2020-21 season. In her final WAC Championship, Tottori tied for third place at 2-over-par 218 (71-72-75). Tottori also tied for eighth at Northern Arizona's Red Rocks Invitational in March.
In three career WAC Championships, Tottori had three top six finishes. As a freshman, she was named to the All-WAC Second Team in 2018. That year, she was named Seattle's Team MVP the following year as a sophomore.
Tottori's stroke average improved every season, as she left Seattle with four of the Redhawks' seven lowest-scoring averages in program history.
Academically, Tottori is also a two-time WGCA All-American Scholar.
"This gives her a different environment to finish her career," Bedortha said. "She will help us immediately and will add more competition within the team -- which is what we want to make our players better."
Tottori joins a Lumberjack squad that placed second at spring's Big Sky Conference Championship -- the program's best conference finish since 2015 -- and returns four All-Conference performers. Rising sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova is a returning member of the All-Big Sky First Team, while rising seniors Aleksandra Chekalina and Ashley Croft were second-team selections. Rising senior Elle Kocourkova was named to the All-Big Sky Third Team.