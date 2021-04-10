NAU football uses strong 2nd half to defeat Southern Utah in Cedar City

Faking the handoff to George Robinson, Wudtee rolled slightly to his right where freshman Kevin Daniels stood wide open in the flats. The 1-yard touchdown was the first score of Daniels’ career and sent the Lumberjacks into halftime trailing 14-7 and set to receive the kick to open the second half.

NAU then quickly cashed in to start the second half, with a 37-yard reception by Brandon Porter on third-and-12, setting up George Robinson’s 15-yard touchdown on the eighth play of the drive.

Lined up to the left of Wudtee, Robinson took the handoff and went right with no Southern Utah defender in sight and capped off the 80-yard drive that covered just two minutes and nine seconds of the third quarter.

Following a stop of Southern Utah’s offense, NAU set up at its own 12, with Robinson immediately breaking off a 14-yard gain to get the drive started. Wudtee pushed through the line for a 2-yard run on third down to keep the drive alive before hitting Stacy Chukwumezie along the sideline for a 42-yard gain.

Wudtee pounded the ball into the end zone three plays later, giving the Lumberjacks their first lead of the game at 21-14 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.