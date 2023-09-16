The Northern Arizona football team suffered an incredibly disheartening defeat Saturday.

The Lumberjacks fell 50-36 to Utah Tech in the Walkup Skydome, marking their first 0-3 start to a season since 1971. Northern Arizona was not yet a Division I football team at that time.

The previous defeats came to Arizona -- an FBS opponent that was expected to roll -- and a road loss to 15th-ranked North Dakota. But to lose to winless Utah Tech in Flagstaff was particularly saddening. It was Utah Tech's fifth victory over a Division I opponent in its history since moving up to Division I itself in 2020.

“They’re all tough, but this one really hurt because I thought we were ready to play,” Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball said of the loss.

The Trailblazers, who had been blown out in their two previous games -- both against Big Sky competition -- dominated the Lumberjacks' home opener on both sides of the ball.

Northern Arizona committed six turnovers -- three interceptions, two fumbles and a turnover on downs -- including four in the first half. An interception and fumble were returned for touchdowns in the second quarter.

Northern Arizona actually held a brief 7-3 lead on a four-yard rushing touchdown by running back Draycen Hall with 1:47 left in the first quarter. It was the Lumberjacks’ first lead and first touchdown by a running back this season.

However, Utah Tech needed just the remainder of the quarter to retake the lead. Running back Ronnie Walker scored on a short rush as time expired in the period to lead 10-7 after 15 minutes of close play.

Then the Trailblazers took over.

They scored 27 points in the second quarter. First, receiver Jaivian Lofton ripped a reception out of Northern Arizona defensive back Michael Harkins’ hands, turning what looked like an interception by Tracy into a touchdown pass.

Defensive lineman Sam Kanongata'a added a touchdown for the Trailblazers by running back an interception with 6:14 remaining in the half. Then, just over three minutes later, defensive back Amari Duncan picked up a fumble by Northern Arizona quarterback Kai Millner and returned it for a touchdown with 3:11 left.

Northern Arizona also missed a long field goal attempt, and Utah Tech kicker Connor Brooksby added two late field goals -- including one as time expired in the quarter -- to give the Trailblazers a 37-7 lead at halftime.

Through a half, the Trailblazers had 266 yards, including 231 through the air, to just 140 by the Lumberjacks.

The only question from there was if the Lumberjacks could make it close. They scored four touchdowns in the second half to trim the deficit a bit, but was never close to catching up.

“We did come back in the second half, but the motto this week was ‘Start fast, finish strong.’ And we didn’t do that. We wait until the second half to get going, and that doesn’t work at this level. It’s too competitive, and you’ve got to start fast and take advantage of it," Ball said.

One positive was the play of running back Devon Starling. He rushed 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, his first as a Lumberjack. It was the most rushing yards by a Northern Arizona player this season.

Still, walking into the press conference Starling was audibly upset at the team's performance, stunned that the Lumberjacks had been defeated. He called the loss "disappointing" despite being proud of his individual performance.

"I just feel like they put me in the position to make plays, and that's just what I did. So it felt great just to be over 100 yards, but at the end of the day we've just got to come out with a victory next time," he said.

Freshman quarterback Adam Damante also played heavy minutes for the first time in his short college career, backing up Millner in the middle of the second quarter and playing the rest of the way. He threw two touchdown passes to make for a promising couple moments, but also turned the ball over three times, including an interception on his first pass attempt. Running back Chase Belcher also scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown, both in the second half.

Northern Arizona will begin its slate of conference opponents against Montana in Flagstaff on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.. The Grizzlies defeated this same Utah Tech squad 43-13 in St George, Utah, on Sept. 9.