NAU football takes .500 record to Sacramento State this week

Following its second consecutive victory, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football (3-3, 2-1 Big Sky) is set to visit Sacramento State this week.
The Lumberjacks put together their best offensive game of the season Saturday, finishing with a season-high 721 total yards and 59 points. Several players gave career-best performances, but Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball on Monday said the team owed gratitude to the play of its offensive line. He said it was their best collective performance through six games.
“Protection-wise and blocking for the run, I gave the whole offensive line players of the week. They deserved it,” Ball said.
Much of Saturday’s offensive success came from the play of freshman quarterback RJ Martinez. Ball has talked about his new starter virtually every week since a 21-19 victory over Arizona early in the season in which he entered the game, as Martinez has progressed significantly in the stat book throughout every game he has started.
Against Southern Utah, it was to the tune of 417 passing yards and five touchdowns -- both career highs -- as well as 66 rushing yards and a couple of scores. While the increase in production has been rapid, Ball said the staff could see his talent from the moment they got him on campus.
“He’s a very mature kid for his age; that’s something we noticed during the recruiting process. He comes to work every day. It’s not a really complicated formula,” Ball said.
However, the coaches believe they cannot start giving him too much too quickly, even in the wake of a few stellar performances.
“Our deal is that we’ve got to be careful. We can’t just pile on new stuff because he’s 18 years old trying to play quarterback in the Big Sky. So we’ve got to manage that and be smart about it, and put him in positions to be successful,” Ball said.
Another aspect of Martinez’s play, and that of the offense overall, is the production Northern Arizona has gotten from its wide receivers. They have put up big statistical days, but have been crucial in blocking for the run.
With injuries to regular starters Stacy Chukwumezie and Brandon Porter throughout the season, a group that was at one point the Lumberjacks’ deepest has become somewhat of a skeleton unit. But players such as Hendrix Johnson and Coleman Owen, who both had two touchdowns in the victory over Southern Utah, and Jamal Glaspe, who had a breakout game against Idaho State the week before, have stepped up.
With less depth, Ball said, the staff has made an effort to limit the use of the top receivers in practice to keep them from injuries when they need to play a majority of the offensive snaps during games.
“We try to manage it in practice during the week so that they’re fresh on Saturday,” Ball said.
In order to defeat Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky), Northern Arizona will need its defense to step up as well. The Hornets have proven to be tough offensively in their recent three-game win streak.
Sacramento State quarterback Jake Dunniway had 227 passing yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 28-21 road victory over No. 5 Montana, an impressive game against one the top teams in the FCS. Its one flaw in the game was turnovers. The Vikings fumbled the ball five times against Montana, losing two. Dunniway also threw an interception.
And creating turnovers is exactly what Ball said he was most proud of from his team's defense against Southern Utah. Despite giving up more points than he would have liked, and not protecting the lead as effectively as expected, the Lumberjacks turned the Thunderbirds over three times. Ball believes they will need to continue doing the same.
“Any time you get three takeaways, it’s big,” Ball said.
Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Hornets is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Sacramento.