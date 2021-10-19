NAU football takes .500 record to Sacramento State this week

However, the coaches believe they cannot start giving him too much too quickly, even in the wake of a few stellar performances.

“Our deal is that we’ve got to be careful. We can’t just pile on new stuff because he’s 18 years old trying to play quarterback in the Big Sky. So we’ve got to manage that and be smart about it, and put him in positions to be successful,” Ball said.

Another aspect of Martinez’s play, and that of the offense overall, is the production Northern Arizona has gotten from its wide receivers. They have put up big statistical days, but have been crucial in blocking for the run.

With injuries to regular starters Stacy Chukwumezie and Brandon Porter throughout the season, a group that was at one point the Lumberjacks’ deepest has become somewhat of a skeleton unit. But players such as Hendrix Johnson and Coleman Owen, who both had two touchdowns in the victory over Southern Utah, and Jamal Glaspe, who had a breakout game against Idaho State the week before, have stepped up.

With less depth, Ball said, the staff has made an effort to limit the use of the top receivers in practice to keep them from injuries when they need to play a majority of the offensive snaps during games.