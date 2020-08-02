NAU football set to start fall camp, but season remains in question

As of Friday, 3% of student-athletes currently on campus at Northern Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19 -- but the exact numbers were not released by the school.

While cases of COVID-19 -- and what schools are reporting or not reporting in terms of cases -- vary around the Big Sky, which spans eight states across the western United States, the conference announced this past week on social media that it will reconvene sometime next week after the NCAA Board of Governors meet Tuesday.

The Tuesday meeting should shine a light on what the NCAA plans to do about the FCS playoffs -- whether postpone, hold it or outright cancel it. If there isn't a playoff at all, schools would be forced to decide to play for no title, or just not at all.

The meeting is also the day before Northern Arizona football is set to start fall camp. The Lumberjacks don't have to start that day because the NCAA allows teams to 29 days before their first game. As of now, Northern Arizona's first game is at home Sept. 12 against South Dakota out of the Missouri Valley Conference -- which hasn't made a definitive decision either.