NAU football scores comeback win over Wildcats in Tucson

“Just as we felt we were moving the ball we turned it over. It’s the No. 1 fundamental we concentrated on is taking care of the ball, and we weren’t doing that,” Ball said.

But while Northern Arizona’s offense stalled in the first half, the Lumberjacks’ defense was relatively stout. They held the Wildcats to just 13 points despite Arizona’s short fields after turnovers and special teams plays.

The defense held the Wildcats to just 22 rushing yards through two quarters. Beside one 49-yard pass play for a touchdown, Northern Arizona limited the Wildcats’ explosive plays enough to keep itself in the game, and Ball said he was proud of the team’s ability to make plays in its red zone. Linebacker Harrison Beemiller led the way defensively, totaling 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the first half.

“Going into this game we just said we had to play our defense. We kind of struggled doing that, trying to do our own thing on defense. And we decided that we’d stay in our scheme, and coach Partridge called a great game. Our front seven played really good against the run, and we just said it every time we came off the field, ‘Our defense is good enough,’” Beemiller said.