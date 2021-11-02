NAU football readies for quality UC Davis squad

There is a belief among the Northern Arizona football team that if it wins its final three regular-season games, it could sneak into the playoffs.
At 4-4 overall and owning a 3-2 mark in the Big Sky, the Lumberjacks have to first get past UC Davis, a conference opponent boasting a record of 7-1 (4-1 Big Sky) Saturday in Flagstaff.
The Aggies, slotted No. 7 in FCS, are the highest-ranked team Northern Arizona has faced since opening week against No. 1 Sam Houston. Lumberjacks head coach Chris ball said that his team, if it wants to contend for the postseason, needs to come up with a victory this weekend.
“We try not to think about that and go one game at a time, but I would think we would,” Ball said of making the playoffs with a 7-4 record. “With our conference and the reputation of our conference, I think we would. But you never know.”
Record-wise, the Agges have the advantage. But a loss to Idaho State on Oct. 9 -- a team the Lumberjacks dominated 48-17 the week prior -- proved that UC Davis could be beaten on the road.
To pull off the upset, the Lumberjacks will need production from both their offense and defense, which have both put up inconsistent numbers the past few weeks.
Following a 44-0 drubbing at Sacramento State on Oct. 23, the Lumberjacks bounced back with a 38-point offensive performance over the Idaho Vandals last Saturday. Production came from both the running and passing games.
The Lumberjacks have seen improved play over the past month from their offensive line, allowing holes for running backs to squirt through at the line of scrimmage. It’s been a bit of a clumsy unit, with players such as starting center Blake Gamez missing time due to injuries.
But Ball said the line has put up good performances -- outside of the Sacramento State game -- regardless of which players have been on the field.
“Coach (Bob) Connelly does a good job of that. He makes all the guys learn the different positions. All the inside guys know how to play center, and the outside guys know how to play guard. So he does a good job of getting those guys prepared if that happens,” Ball said.
Freshman running back Kevin Daniels has been the beneficiary of the O-line’s play. While quarterback RJ Martinez has been a headline, including a nomination for the top freshman in FCS, Daniels has quietly contributed solid numbers. He has rushed for 745 yards, including 177 at Idaho over the weekend.
Ball said Daniels, who is in his first year as the starter, improved drastically over the offseason in both his physical and mental conditioning. It was something that needed to happen to see the success he is at this point.
“That’s the hard transition of high school to college, where in high school they hand you the ball and tell you to run to a certain area, and you run over people. To take your game to the next level, you’ve got to understand the finer things of playing that position. And pass protection’s a big part of it, too,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona’s offense will have to battle against a tough UC Davis defense, though. The Aggies have capitalized on turnovers through the air this season defensively, intercepting 13 passes across eight games. Meanwhile, linebacker Cam Trimble has a team-high seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Northern Arizona will need similar production from its own defense Saturday. The Lumberjacks defensive backs collected three picks -- two by safety Morgan Vest -- against Idaho, and have proven at times to be crucial to the team’s success.
Northern Arizona’s defensive backfield has been hampered by injuries, time missed due to COVID-19 protocols and other factors. Ball said he needs the group to still perform well, regardless of who is in the game.
“It’s been a little bit different. We got Devontae (Ingram) back -- which is big. Morgan (Vest) has been consistent. I thought Tre Apodaca played really well on Saturday. And then we had a little rotation there at corner -- we still need to find some consistency there,” he said.
To do so, the group will have to learn quickly.
“We’ve really narrowed our game plans down in all three phases, just because we’ve got so many young guys playing. So that’s already been done, and it’s their responsibility to keep up with it mentally,” Ball said.