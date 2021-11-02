NAU football readies for quality UC Davis squad

The Lumberjacks have seen improved play over the past month from their offensive line, allowing holes for running backs to squirt through at the line of scrimmage. It’s been a bit of a clumsy unit, with players such as starting center Blake Gamez missing time due to injuries.

But Ball said the line has put up good performances -- outside of the Sacramento State game -- regardless of which players have been on the field.

“Coach (Bob) Connelly does a good job of that. He makes all the guys learn the different positions. All the inside guys know how to play center, and the outside guys know how to play guard. So he does a good job of getting those guys prepared if that happens,” Ball said.

Freshman running back Kevin Daniels has been the beneficiary of the O-line’s play. While quarterback RJ Martinez has been a headline, including a nomination for the top freshman in FCS, Daniels has quietly contributed solid numbers. He has rushed for 745 yards, including 177 at Idaho over the weekend.

Ball said Daniels, who is in his first year as the starter, improved drastically over the offseason in both his physical and mental conditioning. It was something that needed to happen to see the success he is at this point.