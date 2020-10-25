NAU football player Tristen Vance appears in Joe Biden presidential campaign ad

The ad, which coincided with others by the campaign, centers around the loss of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic -- blaming President Donald Trump and his mishandling of the pandemic.

“Trump’s failure of leadership is why we can’t play right now,” Vance said during the ad. “We need a leader who’s going to look out for all of us, to be constructive and build. I trust Joe Biden to do that. ... I don’t blame President Trump for the virus, but I 100% blame him for the response to the virus."

It's a bit surprising to see a Lumberjacks football player in the spotlight of a heated election. An FCS school without a ton of name recognition other than a dominant cross country program, Northern Arizona isn't exactly the hotbed for recognizable athletes.

But Vance said he thinks the story that ran in the Arizona Daily Sun in late August about his and Lawless' podcast got the Biden campaign's attention all the way in Washington D.C.

He thought it was a scam at first when a representative from the campaign reach out to himself and Lawless.