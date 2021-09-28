NAU football looks to get first Big Sky win Saturday against Idaho State

After three consecutive road games, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks finally have a home football contest scheduled for Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) are looking for their first conference win after falling 17-10 in overtime at Northern Colorado Saturday in what appeared a winnable game. With several players out offensively, including running back Kevin Daniels and receiver Brandon Porter, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said there was not enough push from the offensive line to hold off the Bears defense and allow the other skill players to create enough long drives and points.

Along with a couple missed kicks, mistakes on special teams -- including a costly roughing the punter penalty in the second half -- and a few other penalties, Ball believes the Lumberjacks need to cut back on their unforced errors.

“We’re not in a position as a football team to make those types of mistakes and win. So we don’t have much time to dwell on it, just got to move forward,” Ball said.