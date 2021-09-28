NAU football looks to get first Big Sky win Saturday against Idaho State

After three consecutive road games, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks finally have a home football contest scheduled for Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.
The Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) are looking for their first conference win after falling 17-10 in overtime at Northern Colorado Saturday in what appeared a winnable game. With several players out offensively, including running back Kevin Daniels and receiver Brandon Porter, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said there was not enough push from the offensive line to hold off the Bears defense and allow the other skill players to create enough long drives and points.
Along with a couple missed kicks, mistakes on special teams -- including a costly roughing the punter penalty in the second half -- and a few other penalties, Ball believes the Lumberjacks need to cut back on their unforced errors.
“We’re not in a position as a football team to make those types of mistakes and win. So we don’t have much time to dwell on it, just got to move forward,” Ball said.
Also hindering the offense was the loss of receiver Stacy Chukwumezie -- he leads the Lumberjacks with 213 receiving yards so far this season -- who went down in the first half of the Northern Colorado contest with a leg injury. He did not return and, as of Ball’s regular Monday media availability, it is uncertain whether Chukwumezie will be healthy enough to practice throughout the week or play Saturday.
Beside the health of players -- or lack thereof -- the Lumberjacks are still developing offensively around a young core of skill players. That group includes freshman quarterback RJ Martinez, who made his first career start at Northern Colorado. With so many players still developing their talents and maturity as college football players, Ball said the staff is working to shrink the playbook to make preparation a bit easier for the Idaho State game.
“In order for our kids to play fast and confident, we’ve got to narrow it down quite a bit,” Ball said.
Meanwhile, Ball said he has been impressed with the play of his defense, especially in the last two games -- versus Northern Colorado and in a 21-19 win over Arizona in Tucson a week prior.
He credited the assistant coaches and the veteran players’ coaching of young, talented athletes in a mixture that has held opponents to a combined 36 points in two games.
“They’ve gotten better each week,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona, coming off a tough loss, is looking for a win to boost its hopes of a Big Sky Conference title. The Lumberjacks will be the favorite against Idaho State (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky), who has not won a game yet but battled Portland State in its best performance thus far, falling just 23-21 at home to the Hornets. Sophomore Connor Wills led the Bengals defensively, recording 14 tackles, including two for losses.
The Bengals and Lumberjacks have not played since 2018. Northern Arizona fell 56-42 in Pocatello, Idaho, the last time they met. Despite their winless record, Ball said the game could swing Idaho State’s way if the Lumberjacks do not execute. The same goes for all Big Sky Conference games the rest of the season.
“There are no easy games in this league,” Ball said.
Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bengals is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Walkup Skydome.