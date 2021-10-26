NAU football looks to bounce back from tough loss

The Lumberjacks have played inconsistent football this season, looking great and poor in different games. Such has been the bane of Ball’s young roster, and he has mentioned that he will feel most comfortable when the group is performing at a steady, high level for weeks at a time.

It is just a difficult task with a young roster.

Ball said there are several true freshman starters on defense, especially now with multiple former starters injured over the course of the season. Sacramento State took advantage by throwing the ball effectively on Saturday to the tune of 410 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Lumberjacks will attempt to tailor the game plan in the secondary to make the jobs more simple for the inexperienced players, with the goal of not being beaten in the passing game like the Lumberjacks were Saturday.

“We had some guys that were really beat up in the secondary, so we had guys out of position, some guys that didn’t practice at camp. So we’ve got to figure out a way to help them out on the back end,” Ball said.

Northern Arizona did not have much positivity to express following its most lopsided loss of the season. However, there is still hope, Ball said, that the Lumberjacks can continue to progress and get better, and even vie for a playoff spot.