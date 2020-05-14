NAU football graduates reflect on academic careers

"But then I ended up doing really well and I ended my last semester with a 4.0," said Gatewood, who found his footing once settling into the university. "And next thing I knew I got into a master's program that had about a 10% acceptance rate."

Gatewood, a Type 1 diabetic, said he had an idea of what he wanted to pursue at the university due to his personal experiences, but networking with people around the campus allowed him to learn more about what it would take to achieve his goal.

"I just knew I wanted to be somewhere in the medical field, I wanted to set myself up to be able to get a graduate degree," said Gatewood, who earned Big Sky All-Academic honors in addition to his place on the Big Sky Community Service Team. "And I wanted to eventually work with kids who had diabetes; that was an ultimate goal. I just figured out that I want to work with diabetics and be a dietitian, and just some prime opportunity opened up at NAU. I talked to the right people and made the right moves."

While the interest in his degree came in part from his uncle's line of work, running back Joe Logan said the camaraderie of his teammates within the programs stood out from his time in Flagstaff.