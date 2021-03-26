NAU football finally back on the field after postponement and bye week

First a game was canceled due to a COVID-19 issue at Idaho, then the two teams tried to reschedule it for the bye week. That didn't pan out, with the game now rescheduled for the final week of the season.
Now, three weeks after a loss to No. 22 Eastern Washington (2-1) March 6 in Cheney, Washington, the Northern Arizona football team (1-1) is finally able to get back on the field.
Saturday's game on the road at No. 2/3 Weber State (2-0) in Ogden, Utah, will mark 21 days since the Lumberjacks took the field -- a blowout 45-13 loss against Eastern Washington.
Safe to say the Lumberjacks are excited to get back on the field, even if it is against the best team the Lumberjacks will play all season.
But then, the time off also comes with a double-edged sword. On one hand, it is good that the Lumberjacks had a chance to get healthy, but on the other is something many sports have dealt with during the COVID-19 altered seasons: having any momentum halted.
The Lumberjacks were blown out by a better team last time out, so there wasn't much winning momentum. But there is still the momentum of getting better in practices, and that has been a key thing for Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and his young team.
“It’s 50-50,” Ball said Monday during his weekly Zoom press conference. “If you’re on a roll, you want to keep on playing. If you’re banged up, you want the bye to get your best players back. ... We’ve always discussed that and that’s always the big question is how do you practice on bye weeks? I think it helped us because our players got better. Being so young, we need that practice time. But we also need some time to just get healthy too."
During the time off, which included an extra bye week in a sense, the Lumberjacks took the time to nurse some injuries. The team also got some time off, too -- it wasn't pure practice and nose to the grind the past three weeks.
"We got healthy and got our full scout teams back, so it's been nice to have a full squad out there these last two weeks," Ball said.
The Lumberjacks also didn't take that entire three-week span to just prep for Weber State, starting off with some intrasquad scrimmages and later working on short yardage situations to prep for Weber State's power run game.
Starting quarterback Keondre Wudtee suffered a shoulder injury but took reps at practice this week, indicating he could be good to go against Weber State.
Backup Jeff Widener is always an option as he and Wudtee split time at quarterback against Eastern Washington. Widener ended with more passing attempts due to Wudtee's apparent injury, as the backup slinger went for 125 passing yards on 24 attempts. Wudtee finished 6 of 14 for 85 passing yards.
"If (Keondre) can't go, Jeff is ready to be the guy," Ball said.
Weber's strength
The last time Weber State and Northern Arizona met, also in Ogden, Weber State dominated the Lumberjacks behind a bull rush of a running game, 51-28.
Weber State running back Josh Davis ran for 328 yards as part of Weber State's 441-yard day on the ground.
Saturday's game should give a chance to see if Northern Arizona's revamped defense, which struggled against Eastern Washington's passing game, allowing 413 yards through the air, can stack up against one of the best running teams in the FCS.
"They're good, really good," Ball said. "Really good up front and on both sides of the ball. There's not a position they are young at -- they got a veteran group."
Game time
Kickoff is set for noon and will stream live on PlutoTV channel 1054.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.