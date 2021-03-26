NAU football finally back on the field after postponement and bye week

The Lumberjacks were blown out by a better team last time out, so there wasn't much winning momentum. But there is still the momentum of getting better in practices, and that has been a key thing for Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball and his young team.

“It’s 50-50,” Ball said Monday during his weekly Zoom press conference. “If you’re on a roll, you want to keep on playing. If you’re banged up, you want the bye to get your best players back. ... We’ve always discussed that and that’s always the big question is how do you practice on bye weeks? I think it helped us because our players got better. Being so young, we need that practice time. But we also need some time to just get healthy too."

During the time off, which included an extra bye week in a sense, the Lumberjacks took the time to nurse some injuries. The team also got some time off, too -- it wasn't pure practice and nose to the grind the past three weeks.

"We got healthy and got our full scout teams back, so it's been nice to have a full squad out there these last two weeks," Ball said.

The Lumberjacks also didn't take that entire three-week span to just prep for Weber State, starting off with some intrasquad scrimmages and later working on short yardage situations to prep for Weber State's power run game.