NAU football falls on late touchdown as North Dakota steals victory in Flagstaff

North Dakota’s touchdown with 53 seconds left to play capped a 27-24 comeback win over Northern Arizona football (1-2) in the Walkup Skydome on Saturday.

Northern Arizona out-gained the Hawks by 130 yards -- 448 to 318 -- but two missed field goals, an interception returned for a touchdown and the late score were enough for North Dakota to steal the victory.

“We made too many mistakes to beat a team like that,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

Down four after a Lumberjacks touchdown with 1:42 remaining, the Hawks played their best offensive drive of the game, moving the ball down the field with consecutive completed passes. On North Dakota’s final offensive play, quarterback Tommy Schuster hit Jack Wright on a 23-yard flea flicker for the go-ahead score.

Northern Arizona’s pass defense had played well the whole way, pressuring Schuster and making it difficult to move the ball until the final drive. The touchdown was one of the mistakes Ball harped on.

“We’ve got to look at it and see what happened,” Ball said of the final play. “I think it was probably a missed assignment somewhere on the reverse pass. Probably somebody turned somebody loose.”

North Dakota’s drive dampened the late-game heroics from Northern Arizona’s offense.

Down 20-17, the Lumberjacks put together its own late go-ahead score. Quarterback RJ Martinez, who finished with 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns, hit receiver Draycen Hall for a first down, rushed for another, and drew a penalty to get into the red zone.

The Lumberjacks finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown reception by receiver Coleman Owen, who caught nine passes for 136 yards and a pair of scores, to take the lead.

“RJ checked the call at the line and he did a great job trusting me. And he put the ball where I could make a play on it,” he said.

Northern Arizona’s attempt at a comeback in the final seconds fell short, as a pass from Martinez went low to receiver Jamal Glaspie. Glaspie caught the ball and was going to lateral it to keep the play alive, but caught the ball so low that his knee hit the ground and time expired.

From the beginning, the Lumberjacks had little problem moving the ball. They started the game with a long drive off the opening kick, but missed a field goal attempt.

Later, running back Kevin Daniels scored the first touchdown of the game to open the scoring. He finished with a team-high 54 yards and a touchdown, but left the game early with an apparent injury. Ball could not comment on the starting rusher’s status.

Northern Arizona led 14-13 at halftime, and the score stayed the same throughout the third quarter as both teams traded punts. But North Dakota scored its two lone offensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the final one that sealed the victory.

Neither Ball nor Owen could hide the pain in their voices following the game. However, the Lumberjacks are moving forward, looking at their Big Sky Conference opener against Idaho on Sept. 24.

“All our goals are still accomplishable. We can still be Big Sky champs, still get to the playoffs and everything else. But this one hurts, especially the way it ended up at the end,” Ball said.

“I think these ones that hurt the most are the ones you learn the most from also,” Owen added.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for Sept. 24 at the Walkup Skydome.