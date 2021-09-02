NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats

Widener and the offense gained a couple of first downs, moving into Bearkat territory, and looked like they might score again. But, with 5:09 left in the quarter, Sam Houston’s pass rush forced an errant throw. Bearkat linebacker Trevor Williams picked it off and ran 75 yards back for a touchdown. The Bearkats picked off another pass two plays later, and capitalized on the great field position with a short touchdown run by Noah Smith to go up 35-10.

“I think with Jeff he’s got to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Ball said of Widener’s interceptions. “That’s probably the No. 1 thing he’s got to work on. He gets careless with it every once in a while, but he did some really nice things we can build on tonight.”

Redshirt freshman Cale Millen came in late in the period and finished the game. Northern Arizona scored on an 18-yard pass to Chukwumezie, cutting the lead to 35-16 after an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt with 0:13 left in the third quarter.

Ramon Jefferson scored for the Bearkats on a seven-yard run on the next possession. The Bearkats played solid defense and ran the clock for the rest of the game to secure the victory.