NAU football falls at home to Sam Houston Bearkats

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team fell behind Sam Houston early and could not catch up Thursday, as the Bearkats won 42-16 in the season opener at the Walkup Skydome.
Despite keeping the first half close, the Lumberjack defense could not slow down the Bearkat offense -- led by redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid -- enough to keep themselves in the game. The Bearkats totaled 591 yards, many coming on large chunk plays in both the running and passing game.
“We played a really good football team tonight. We made way too many mistakes. You can’t make those mistakes and beat a team that’s No. 1 in the country and won the national championship,” coach Chris Ball said. “We turned the ball over too many times in the second half. We didn’t stop the run and we didn’t run the ball, so a bad combination of stuff.”
Northern Arizona’s defense started the game strong, recovering a fumble on Sam Houton’s first possession, despite linebacker Harrison Beemiller’s ejection for a targeting penalty. Defensive back Morgan Vest called the ejection a “blow,” but said the team did its best to make up for the absence. The Lumberjacks held the Bearkats in check, beside a touchdown pass to senior receiver Brennon Tibbs to give Sam Houston an early lead.
However, even with a low-scoring defensive output early, Lumberjacks could not move the ball offensively. Running back Kevin Daniels ran for a pair of first downs, but Northern Arizona ended each drive of the quarter with punts.
Starting quarterback Keondre Wudtee exited the game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Jeff Widener entered the game and played the rest of the half and the majority of the third quarter.
After a few series in the first half, Widener and the Lumberjacks started to click, starting with a long bomb to receiver Stacy Chukwumezie. Late in the second quarter, he hit on consecutive passes, showing some rhythm with the receiving corps. The Lumberjacks drove to the Bearkats’ redzone and Widener hit receiver Brandon Porter for a touchdown to get Northern Arizona on the board.
The Lumberjack defense forced a turnover on downs -- its second of the half -- with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Widener led Northern Arizona into range for a long field goal attempt. But Aguilar’s 53-yarder fell just short as the clock expired and the Lumberjacks trailed 21-7.
It looked like Northern Arizona had turned a corner offensively after the break. Widener led the Lumberjacks down the field with a series of passes, ending in a Luis Aguilar field goal to close the gap to 21-10.
“That was the emphasis coming out of halftime. We just put our foot on the gas and take it to them. We were making plays and doing what we were supposed to do,” Chukwumezie said.
On the ensuing Sam Houston offensive drive, the Bearkats moved the ball into Northern Arizona’s red zone. But Lumberjack defensive back Colby Humphrey intercepted a pass on the goal line, preventing the score and seemingly shifting the momentum in Northern Arizona’s favor.
Widener and the offense gained a couple of first downs, moving into Bearkat territory, and looked like they might score again. But, with 5:09 left in the quarter, Sam Houston’s pass rush forced an errant throw. Bearkat linebacker Trevor Williams picked it off and ran 75 yards back for a touchdown. The Bearkats picked off another pass two plays later, and capitalized on the great field position with a short touchdown run by Noah Smith to go up 35-10.
“I think with Jeff he’s got to do a better job of taking care of the football,” Ball said of Widener’s interceptions. “That’s probably the No. 1 thing he’s got to work on. He gets careless with it every once in a while, but he did some really nice things we can build on tonight.”
Redshirt freshman Cale Millen came in late in the period and finished the game. Northern Arizona scored on an 18-yard pass to Chukwumezie, cutting the lead to 35-16 after an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt with 0:13 left in the third quarter.
Ramon Jefferson scored for the Bearkats on a seven-yard run on the next possession. The Bearkats played solid defense and ran the clock for the rest of the game to secure the victory.
Despite the loss, Ball said there were things to be proud of, including the offensive run in the third quarter. He expects the Lumberjacks will be better come their next game.
“You usually make your biggest improvements between game one and two. There’s some things that we’re going to see on tape that are going to be glaring. One is to stay in your gap, and two is take care of the ball,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona (0-1) will attempt to get in the win column when they face South Dakota on the road on Sept. 11, in its first of three consecutive road games. The Coyotes open their season Friday on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.