NAU football eyes quick turnaround, hopes bittersweet spring leads to strong fall

“I’ve been saying this for a while, that freshman class was really lucky. They had those six months to develop in the fall that a lot of freshmen don’t get. So it wasn’t very surprising. The coaches do a great job of recruiting. So these young guys that come in are studs,” Beemiller said.

Ball added that the extended offseason helped the Lumberjacks see marked improvement.

“It ended up where we were a better football team in the spring than we would have been in the fall,” he said.

Even still, the change in schedule wore on the Lumberjacks. After reporting to campus in early January, most of the players were unable to leave Flagstaff until after the end of the Idaho game.

Wudtee said he went to the team facilities, the stadium and his home exclusively for nearly four months. Even taking such precaution, game days were not guaranteed. Each week the Lumberjacks, and every other college football team, were unsure whether they would get to play that week.