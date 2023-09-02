The Northern Arizona football team's upset over the Arizona Wildcats two years ago became just a pleasant, distant memory Saturday.

This year it was not to be.

The Lumberjacks fell 38-3 to the Wildcats in the season opener in Tucson. Northern Arizona’s record is now 0-1 (0-0 Big Sky).

Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball said the Lumberjacks need to put this one behind them and move on.

"Give them credit, they're a much-improved football team. We just made too many mistakes, too many penalties, and that cost us," he said.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 47 yards and a score.

The Lumberjacks made a few plays defensively, forcing four turnovers with an interception, fumble and two turnovers on downs. Ultimately, though, Arizona had little trouble moving the ball down the field at will and racking up points. The Wildcats finished with 478 yards, to just 264 from Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona was led by transfer quarterback Kai Millner, who started his first game for the Lumberjacks. He was the main signal caller, throwing for 166 yards with a 64% completion percentage, but Angel Flores and freshman Adam Damante also rotated in for a handful of snaps.

The Lumberjacks were more efficient offensively than in a 40-3 loss at Arizona State to open the 2022 season. The output included a solid performance from receiver Coleman Owen, who caught five passes for 90 yards. But the Lumberjacks kept making mistakes that ended drives before they could put points on the board.

They got past Arizona’s 50-yard line six times, but couldn’t finish drives with touchdowns. In some cases, what appeared to be easy scoring chances ended with disappointment. They turned the ball over in Arizona’s end four times.

In its two red zone opportunities, the Lumberjacks had a field goal blocked and turned the ball over on downs.

“Offensively, at times we moved the ball. We just didn’t finish drives,” Ball said. "It’s just about five to eight plays that swung this game the other way."

Arizona sped to a 14-0 lead on a pair of early touchdown passes by de Laura in the first half.

From there, momentum looked like it was swinging Northern Arizona’s way, at least momentarily.

The Wildcats pushed into Northern Arizona’s red zone again and threatened to go up three scores. But Northern Arizona defensive back David Spruells forced a fumble and linebacker Tommy Ellis recovered it.

Northern Arizona put together its best drive of the first half in the final minutes, ending with a 49-yard field goal by Marcus Lye as the clock expired in the second quarter to trail just 14-3.

Then the Lumberjacks drove down the field to start the third quarter and got the ball within Arizona’s 5-yard line. They set up to kick a field goal that would have cut the deficit to 14-6.

However, rather than be down just one touchdown, the Lumberjacks allowed a pair of Wildcats defenders to penetrate the line. Arizona blocked the kick and ran the ball back for a touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3.

“The blocked field goal was a momentum swinger. We make that, it’s a one-score game and I think things are a bit different,” Ball said.

He added: “That hurts you. But that’s football, you’ve got to overcome that stuff."

The Wildcats ran away with the game from there.

Northern Arizona defensive back Colby Humphrey ended what would have otherwise been a perfect night for de Laura with an interception, and the Lumberjacks forced a turnover on downs. But the late defensive effort was not enough, as the Wildcats never bent.

The Lumberjacks will visit North Dakota on Sept. 9. The Fighting Hawks defeated Drake 55-7 on Saturday and sit at 1-0.