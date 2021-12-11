NAU falls to Cal Baptist, home win streak ends at 11 games

Northern Arizona’s home win streak was snapped at 11 games Saturday, as the Cal Baptist Lancers defeated the Lumberjacks women’s basketball team 89-73 at the Rolle Activity Center.

The Lumberjacks shot just 39.7%, just two days after scoring a season-high 108 points against Grand Canyon. Cal Baptist simply executed their game plan better, especially in the second and third quarters.

“If we would have put the performance we were capable of, we would have absolutely played right up there with them. But they got the best of us, they were the better team tonight,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.

Northern Arizona was in the game early. The Lumberjacks played solid defense in a game that started with physical play. They forced the Lancers into seven turnovers, and Cal Baptist missed each of its seven 3-pointers. Northern Arizona attacked the paint with its slew of guards, especially off of the turnovers it caused, and the score was tied 19-19 after the first period.

However, the Lancers got hot from there. They went on an early 14-4 run to take a double-digit lead and never looked back. They cut their turnovers down, giving the ball away only three times. And they went 6 of 12 from 3-point range to take a 15-point lead into halftime.

“Defensively, I felt like in that second quarter we had a few letdowns with just a lack of communication. And I think they were able to pull ahead and it was a little bit deflating. And then we kind of went cold a little bit,” Payne said.

The third quarter was similar, with Cal Baptist playing efficiently and executing both its offense and defense well to lead 70-47 heading into the fourth. Then, about halfway through the fourth quarter, though the game was already out of hand for the Lumberjacks, they showed a significant improvement.

For the last few minutes of the game, Northern Arizona’s bench players hustled defensively, causing steals and shooting well on the other end. The Lumberjacks shot 52.6% from the floor in the period -- their best of any stretch of the game -- and outscored the Lancers 26-19.

Payne said the stretch of play was encouraging. With the GCU game in the background, and a short run of quality minutes, there is an example of how the Lumberjacks can play at their best.

“In the fourth quarter we had some really good minutes, and we put together a good string, but it’s kind of too little too late, so we need to be able to be a little more consistent,” she said.

In another silver lining, guard JJ Nakai made her return to the court for Northern Arizona. The senior guard had sat out each of the season’s games before Saturday for personal reasons, but entered the game to start the second quarter.

She admitted to some nerves at first, but they dissipated quickly. Forty seconds into the quarter, she knocked down a jumper from the right elbow.

“When I first went it I had to get those jitters out. But it’s just something I’ve been doing in practice, so it just started coming back to me and I started relaxing,” she said.

She finished the game scoring a team-high 13 points.

“It felt great to be here, and I’m just excited to be back,” she said.

Payne echoed the sentiment, saying Nakai will add another piece as the Lumberjacks continue their nonconference tuneups ahead of Big Sky play later in December.

“We’ve been waiting for her to be able to get back out on the court, and she’s been practicing the past week and a half, and she’s been killing it in practice. So we’ve just kind of been waiting for the right time to get her back, and we’re excited about what we saw. And we’re excited about getting her back into the rotation and seeing that instant offense,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks will need to have a quick turnaround. They play their third game in five days Monday, hosting Cal Poly at 6 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.

