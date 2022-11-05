NAU falls on last-second field goal against No. 3 Montana State

Northern Arizona put together its best offensive game of the season, but a last-second field goal from the visiting No. 3 Montana State Bobcats spoiled Homecoming, as the Lumberjacks fell, 41-38, Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

Tied at 38 with just 38 seconds left in the game, the Bobcats had the ball at third down and long. Quarterback Tommy Mellott, who gashed the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-5 Big Sky) mostly on the ground, scrambled away from a tackle and hit receiver Taco Dowler for 64 yards.

A few plays later, Bobcats kicker Blake Gessner converted from 24 yards as time expired to steal the victory.

“We just didn’t finish. You’ve got to give it to Tommy, he made a great play there as he was getting hit there on the sideline,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

Northern Arizona lost despite a season-best performance from its passing offense. Quarterback RJ Martinez threw for a career-high 452 yards to go with three touchdowns. He also ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass from teammate Xander Werner on a trick play.

Receiver Coleman Owen had a career-best 196 yards and a pair of scores, while Hendrix Johnson had 108 yards and a touchdown, and running back Draycen Hall caught nine balls for 83 yards and ran for another 69.

Back & forth we go 👏 @rj2martinez finds @Colemanowen_ for the score to retake the lead for the ‘Jacks #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/etHkOjYQse — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 5, 2022

All of Northern Arizona’s offensive success came after a slow start. The Lumberjacks fumbled the ball away twice, turned the ball over on downs once and missed a field goal, all in the first half. To come back and make a game out of it, and even have a chance to win, took a well-played game plan, Martinez said.

“Throughout the week we prepared for when they make those adjustments, and we were able to execute,” he said.

“It wasn’t a great way to start the game, but our guys battled back and I’m proud of them for that,” Ball added.

Little showcased the Lumberjacks’ offensive ability as much as a few key plays in their final offensive drive.

Down 38-35, Northern Arizona converted two separate fourth-down conversions. On the first, Martinez threw a ball far past Owen, but Montana State was called for pass interference. Four plays later, on fourth and long, Martinez hit Owen on the sideline to extend the drive.

Kicker Collin Robbins finished the possession with a 46-yard field goal to tie the score.

Tie. Game. 😳@NAU_Football hits the 46 yarder and ties it at 38! #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/opG3WCrIX0 — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 5, 2022

“I saw a lot of man-to-man. They were going to bring the house, and try to force me to get the ball out, which, ultimately I did, but I had to trust Coleman to run his route and get to the right spot,” Martinez said of the conversions.

The Lumberjacks out-gained the Bobcats, 552-471, but could not contain the opponent's running game enough to make a dent. Montana State finished the game with 280 yards, with Mellott accounting for 119 and three touchdowns. Running back Elijah Elliott also chipped in a solid 92 yards on 16 carries.

A bright spot, as the Lumberjacks loaded the box to try to stop the rush, was the play of the defensive backfield. Aside from the long pass in the final minute, Northern Arizona held Mellott in check throwing the ball. Ball praised his two starting corners.

“I was really pleased with the way Alonzo (Davis) and Colby (Humphrey) played,” he said.

Northern Arizona has two games remaining in the season. They begin the final stretch with a road game at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, next Saturday before hosting Weber State to end the year.

The Lumberjacks were visibly disappointed by Saturday’s defeat, but believe there were some positives to take into the rest of 2022.

“This gives us momentum going forward to next game, and hopefully we can continue to do that,” Martinez said.