NAU falls behind by 22, can't climb out of hole after disastrous start against Idaho State

"Yeah, I was frustrated," Burcar said. "I'm sick and tired of players not doing their jobs. I'll take all the blame, this is on me, but at the same time these are young men who we are saying to, 'No splits.' We are (asking) them to do the game plan. I told those guys they need to look in the mirror and make sure they are executing. It is nothing personal, it's a matter of fact. ... So I was frustrated. I am sick and tired of that."

Idaho State outscored Northern Arizona 29-13 the final 9:53 of the first half to take control of the game, leading 46-25 at the break. Idaho State shot a blistering 18 of 26 from the field in then opening half, getting open looks against soft defense. At one point, guard Austin Smellie -- who scored a season high 16 on 6-of-6 shooting in the first 20 minutes -- had a few seconds to let off a wide-open 3.

Northern Arizona shot just 7 of 21 from the field and turned the ball over 11 times, leading to 15 points for Idaho State. Shelton got his scoring going eventually, finishing with 10 in the first half and 28 for the game. But he didn’t get much help. All other Lumberjacks shot 4 of 15 combined from the field in the first half.

"I don't have an explanation for it," Burcar said of the slow start. "We absolutely did get outplayed. ... As a matter of fact, they are better than us. That's the bottom line."