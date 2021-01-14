NAU erases double-digit lead, can't finish rally at home in loss to Montana

Despite a strong shooting day from behind the 3-point line, the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team still found itself in a deep hole entering the fourth quarter.
The visiting Montana Grizzlies led by 12 entering the fourth following an efficient, 9-of-13 shooting performance in the third. The Lumberjacks eventually took small lead at 74-73 with 2:04 left in the game after chipping away at the deficit with a 22-8 extended opening run.
Montana answered though, just like it did all night, and held Northern Arizona scoreless following the short-lived Lumberjacks lead.
A 3-pointer by Carmen Gfeller snapped the one-point Northern Arizona lead and propelled the Grizzlies to a 83-74 win over the Lumberjacks in the Rolle Activity Center Thursday night. Northern Arizona lost its fourth straight game and fell to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Sky Conference.
Montana improves to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky.
Montana outscored Northern Arizona 10-0 after a turnaround jumper by Khiarica Rasheed gave the hosting squad a slight lead and a glimpse at a comeback win.
Montana shot a blistering 55.4% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point land on hitting 8 of 18 and sunk 13 of 15 tries from the foul line including 5 of 6 in the final 30 seconds of the game as Northern Arizona fouled to keep its hopes afloat.
Northern Arizona had a few chances late, despite going scoreless.
Not long after Gfeller hit the would-be dagger, Rasheed had solid position inside the lane but lost possession of the ball, and Montana forced a jump ball to regain possession while leading by just two with just under two minutes remaining to play. The Grizzlies extended the lead off a clean cut by guard Sophia Stiles, who caught Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck with her head turned to make it a four-point lead at the 55.7 second mark.
The next play got a bit funky. At first, a Northern Arizona pass was called out of bounds off the Lumberjacks by one official, then was called off Montana by another, then a review gave possession to Northern Arizona. With a chance to get it within one bucket again, Northern Arizona again fed its best player, Rasheed, in the post but the baseline official called her for a travel in the lane while she attempted to hopstep her way for a cleaner look in traffic.
Then more high jinks with the refs happened.
One called a jump ball, one called a foul when Montana threw a dangerous pass off a sideline inbounds as Northern Arizona worked to foul and get Montana at the foul line. The ref who called the jump ball had the better angle, giving Northern Arizona yet another chance down four points.
Lumberjacks forward Emily Rodabaugh, who finished with 18 points on a 6-of-6 shooting night from beyond the arc, had the step on her defender but she was blocked on the lefty drive. The ball fell into Rodabaugh’s hands as she stepped out of bounds.
From there, Northern Arizona had one more solid look but the Grizzlies converted freebies to cement the win.
Both Northern Arizona and Montana had four players hit double-digit scoring, with Gfeller leading all scorers with 21 on 9-of-12 shooting.
"I felt like defensively, especially in the first half, they were getting way too easy shots," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We can't continue giving up 40 points at half."
JJ Nakai had the makings of a high-scoring game with 10 points after the first half, but finished with just 13 on 4-of-13 shooting as the Grizzlies keyed in on her and kept her from getting clean looks. Rodabaugh’s 18 led the Lumberjacks in scoring as she set a new program record in made 3s without a miss. Rasheed, who missed the last two games, finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.
As a team the Lumberjacks shot just 15 of 41 on shots inside the arc.
Payne chalked up the inside struggles up to a few things: little groove on offense and a lack of a consistent post presence outside of Rasheed, who is coming off just a handful of practices after being in and out of the lineup for most of the season.
Plus, Rasheed is the only true post player who gets many minutes for the Lumberjacks.
"It's tough in a lot of ways," Payne said. "We need a post presence. We need to be able to get easy, inside shots like they were getting on us. ... Our intensity was not where it needed to be."
Payne also added she wants Nakai to be more aggressive. She felt that the former Coconino Panther settled for a few too many 3s and should work her away inside more -- which did work for Nakai before she started settling in the second half.
Up next
Saturday's tip against Montana is set for 10 a.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.