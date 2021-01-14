NAU erases double-digit lead, can't finish rally at home in loss to Montana

From there, Northern Arizona had one more solid look but the Grizzlies converted freebies to cement the win.

Both Northern Arizona and Montana had four players hit double-digit scoring, with Gfeller leading all scorers with 21 on 9-of-12 shooting.

"I felt like defensively, especially in the first half, they were getting way too easy shots," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We can't continue giving up 40 points at half."

JJ Nakai had the makings of a high-scoring game with 10 points after the first half, but finished with just 13 on 4-of-13 shooting as the Grizzlies keyed in on her and kept her from getting clean looks. Rodabaugh’s 18 led the Lumberjacks in scoring as she set a new program record in made 3s without a miss. Rasheed, who missed the last two games, finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

As a team the Lumberjacks shot just 15 of 41 on shots inside the arc.

Payne chalked up the inside struggles up to a few things: little groove on offense and a lack of a consistent post presence outside of Rasheed, who is coming off just a handful of practices after being in and out of the lineup for most of the season.

Plus, Rasheed is the only true post player who gets many minutes for the Lumberjacks.