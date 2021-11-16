NAU dominates home opener over Benedictine Mesa

Ten Northern Arizona players scored and forwards Keith Haymon and Nik Mains hit career-high totals -- 21 and 20 points, respectively -- Monday as the Lumberjacks men's basketball team dominated Benedictine Mesa 97-48 in the home opener at Rolle Activity Center.
"We want to play fast at 7,000 feet and we had no agendas offensively," coach Shane Burcar said. "We were sharing the basketball and we scored 97 points. We played good defense and got in transition. We want them to play with freedom and know who they are. It's a fun style to watch."
The game started slow for both teams, as Northern Arizona’s defense was stout against the Redhawks and the Lumberjacks hit a short shooting slump from inside. However, guard Jalen Cone hit a couple of three-pointers and scored 10 of the Lumberjacks’ first 15 points to start a scoring run and take control of the contest.
From there, the Lumberjacks shot well from the outside, hitting 9 of 15 from three-point range. Four of those five makes came from Haymon, who broke his career-high mark -- 15 points -- before the half was over. He finished the half with 16 points through 20 minutes en route to his game-high 21.
He said once the Lumberjacks saw a few perimeter jumpers fall, they continued to shoot from the outside.
“We like to play in transition and we have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball and a lot of guys who can get to the rack," Haymon said. "It opens the floor up. We share the ball, we're unselfish and we hit our shooters. The shots were going down and once the shots were going down, you just keep going with it."
The Lumberjacks finished the half up 51-23.
But Northern Arizona was not content to coast from there with the lead. The Lumberjacks continued to compete defensively, while still hitting shots, to take a 14-2 run in the first few minutes of the second half. The Lumberjacks had a length advantage at most of the positions on the court, making every shot difficult while clogging passing lanes. Forward Carson Towt also anchored the defense, contesting lay up attempts at the rim and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“We were trying to get over ball screens and handoffs, and that was the emphasis of the defense, and I thought we did that pretty well,” said Mains, who also blocked three shots.
From there, Mains took over offensively, scoring 15 second-half points from shots all over the court and consistently growing the lead.
“I think my teammates were finding me pretty well and we were running plays for me as well, and I just feel like getting in transition my teammates were creating opportunities,” he said.
The effort on both ends of the court is something Haymon said the Lumberjacks need to continue to strive for in the future. The season is still young, and to attain a winning record Northern Arizona will need to click in the same way it did Monday.
The Lumberjacks will play a slate of tough non-conference games beginning with Cal State Bakersfield -- a competitive squad that even reached the NCAA tournament in 2016 -- at home on Thursday.
“We’re preparing for teams we’re going to see later on down the road, and I think we did a good job of following the scouting report and doing what we were told and what coaches wanted,” Haymon said.
The win also capped off Northern Arizona’s first home game in front of a true crowd since 2019. Burcar’s wife and kids congratulated him, and a few of the children even stood nearby, watching their father conduct post-game interviews. The energy, Burcar said, was beneficial to the Lumberjacks.
He hopes that continues as the season moves along.
"It was great to be in here and when we started getting up and down (the court), our crowd got into it," Burcar said. "We fed off of them and as I said before, for us to change the page here, we have to own Flagstaff. We got off to a good start here going 1-0 and a big reason of that was our fans."
The Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and Roadrunners are set to tip off Thursday at Rolle Activity Center.