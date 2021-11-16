NAU dominates home opener over Benedictine Mesa

Ten Northern Arizona players scored and forwards Keith Haymon and Nik Mains hit career-high totals -- 21 and 20 points, respectively -- Monday as the Lumberjacks men's basketball team dominated Benedictine Mesa 97-48 in the home opener at Rolle Activity Center.

"We want to play fast at 7,000 feet and we had no agendas offensively," coach Shane Burcar said. "We were sharing the basketball and we scored 97 points. We played good defense and got in transition. We want them to play with freedom and know who they are. It's a fun style to watch."

The game started slow for both teams, as Northern Arizona’s defense was stout against the Redhawks and the Lumberjacks hit a short shooting slump from inside. However, guard Jalen Cone hit a couple of three-pointers and scored 10 of the Lumberjacks’ first 15 points to start a scoring run and take control of the contest.

From there, the Lumberjacks shot well from the outside, hitting 9 of 15 from three-point range. Four of those five makes came from Haymon, who broke his career-high mark -- 15 points -- before the half was over. He finished the half with 16 points through 20 minutes en route to his game-high 21.

He said once the Lumberjacks saw a few perimeter jumpers fall, they continued to shoot from the outside.