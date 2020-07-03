NAU diver Alyssa Jones works her way back to the pool

"If I do this, there is this chance that I will not be able to have the range of motion back to dive again," Jones said she thought to herself. "Then I thought about it. I'm so much stronger. I know my body better, and I can work hard through physical therapy and I know that I can get back to where I want to be."

Unsurprisingly Huffman served as a critical part of the decision-making process. Suggesting Jones speak to a few other divers, who had undergone similar procedures, and speaking from her own chronic shoulder problems, Huffman attempted to calm her athlete's nerves.

"In the end, when we realized we used all of our options, she was so supportive. She told me that I don't need to worry about the rest of the team, I need to do what's best for me," Jones said. "It was just really nice to have that, because I'm so close to her and she's like a second mom; she does want what's best for me."

Jones is now near full clearance to return to the pool, but her return to the sport hit another road block due to the current pandemic restricting access to facilities. Already out of the pool for a longer period of time than she has been since she started the sport, Huffman knows Jones will soon be anxious to get back to where she was before her surgery.

"I think, to be honest, she's going to be so gung-ho to go that I'm probably going to have to hold her back a little bit," Huffman said. "She's going to be so excited and wanting to go that we want to make sure she doesn't go too fast, and lets everything heal properly."

