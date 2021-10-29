NAU defensive end Carson Taylor to break record for games played

Lumberjacks defensive ends coach Josh Irvin said Taylor is not just a productive player, but one who can help the coaches do their jobs. Northern Arizona’s defense, especially after a few injuries, has several young players sprinkled in around the formation. It is necessary to have quality, veteran leaders like Taylor -- along with other sixth-year starters such as linebackers Tristen Vance and Harrison Beemiller, to name a couple -- in the lineup as the Lumberjacks look to improve defensively each week.

Because of Taylor’s work ethic in practice and willingness to be coached, he can be used as an example for the young players still getting accustomed to high-level college football.

“He’s a guy that I can coach hard, and he’s not somebody I’ll back off of because he’s the best player. It’s more like I can coach him even harder than most, and that’s a big thing,” Irvin said. “You can use him to make coaching points either way, whether it’s good or bad. But mostly it’s on the good side. And they learn off of what he does and how he does things.”

Taylor has dreams of playing in the NFL when he finishes his career at Northern Arizona. He will likely continue to train and make an impact however he can on the field in an attempt to prove himself to professional scouts and general managers.