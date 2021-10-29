NAU defensive end Carson Taylor to break record for games played

When Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor steps on the field Saturday as the Lumberjacks face the Idaho Vandals on the road, he will break the record for most games played (47) in a Blue and Gold uniform.
From his days at Glendale Apollo High School to now, in his sixth season, Taylor said he has not only improved as a football player, but has also found a home in Flagstaff.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen in my life. I didn’t have many offers out of high school, and coming originally out of a small town in Illinois, I didn’t know much about scholarships or anything. I didn’t know what I was going to do after high school, but NAU came down there with the whole staff, they gave me a full-ride scholarship, and since then I’ve grown a lot and appreciated my time here,” Taylor said.
His love for Flagstaff and the program that took him in as -- in his words -- a “lost child” makes breaking the record that much more important.
“I never saw myself as this. Thankfully the COVID year gave us the extra opportunity and a free 11 games and the ability to show my potential even more. That record is a really big deal for me,” he said.
Taylor is more than a token veteran leader for the Lumberjacks. He has proven to be a menace off the end for opposing linemen, leading Northern Arizona in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5) through seven games this season, and has made several other impact plays that do not show up in the box scores.
Lumberjacks defensive ends coach Josh Irvin said Taylor is not just a productive player, but one who can help the coaches do their jobs. Northern Arizona’s defense, especially after a few injuries, has several young players sprinkled in around the formation. It is necessary to have quality, veteran leaders like Taylor -- along with other sixth-year starters such as linebackers Tristen Vance and Harrison Beemiller, to name a couple -- in the lineup as the Lumberjacks look to improve defensively each week.
Because of Taylor’s work ethic in practice and willingness to be coached, he can be used as an example for the young players still getting accustomed to high-level college football.
“He’s a guy that I can coach hard, and he’s not somebody I’ll back off of because he’s the best player. It’s more like I can coach him even harder than most, and that’s a big thing,” Irvin said. “You can use him to make coaching points either way, whether it’s good or bad. But mostly it’s on the good side. And they learn off of what he does and how he does things.”
Taylor has dreams of playing in the NFL when he finishes his career at Northern Arizona. He will likely continue to train and make an impact however he can on the field in an attempt to prove himself to professional scouts and general managers.
“I want to show the guys that I can hang at that level with my capabilities and level of effort. I believe that whatever team gives me a shot at the next level, they’re going to not regret it and I’ll give them my all,” he said.
However, the immediate future is still the remaining time he has with the Lumberjacks, including a four-game stretch -- beginning Saturday -- in an attempt to reach the FCS playoffs.
Some days are tougher than others. The Lumberjacks have had a roller coaster season thus far, winning big at times and losing big at others, including a 44-0 defeat at Sacramento State last weekend. Northern Arizona will need Taylor’s production to go on a late win streak.
There is still a lot to try to accomplish this year for Taylor as he attempts to perform well in his final games. He hopes the legacy he leaves in Flagstaff is not just the record for games played, but also making a mark on a team that could be even more successful in the future.
“This is going to be something special after I leave here. I already know Coach (Chris) Ball has special plans with this group moving forward, and I want to do whatever I can to leave my mark here, whether it’s as a defensive player or just a big brother,” Taylor said. “You know, I went from a little kid down there at Apollo High School to now being one of the leaders on this campus, I think it’s crazy. I was a lost child to now not 'found' necessarily, but I’m working my way there.”
The Lumberjacks (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky) and Vandals (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. in Moscow, Idaho.