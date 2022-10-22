NAU defense shines, Lumberjacks win at Idaho State

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team picked up a much-needed win with a 24-10 victory at Idaho State on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky) were actually out-gained 374 yards to 297, but the Northern Arizona defense was stout in its own end in key moments. In seven drives that the Bengals (1-7, 1-4 Big Sky) reached Northern Arizona’s end of the field, they only came away with just 10 points.

Northern Arizona made key plays while backed up, keeping the host from scoring. In just the fourth quarter, the Lumberjacks turned the Bengals over on downs twice. In the first half, they also blocked a field goal attempt and intercepted pass. They finished with 16 tackles for loss in total.

“We were much better in the red zone. Coach (Jerry) Partridge put together a great game plan and the defense really executed it well,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks scored touchdowns in three of their four trips to the Bengals red zone. Northern Arizona for weeks has been trying to establish its running game. The Lumberjacks ran for 125 yards and used their push up front to score a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Receiver Elijah Taylor scored on an end-around run and quarterback RJ Martinez punched the ball in from a yard out on a sneak. Martinez also hit tight end Isaiah Gerena for a short touchdown pass -- Gerena’s first in his initial season with the Lumberjacks.

“The line did a good job up front, and Draycen (Hall) and George (Robinson) being healthy helped us a lot," Ball said of the two starting running backs. "And RJ did a good job of getting us in the right frame of mind. And I want to shout out Chase Belcher, who got in there and got some good reps. That’s something we’ve been emphasizing."

The Lumberjacks started the game strong, taking over seven minutes off the clock with their first offensive drive. Northern Arizona ran 18 plays on the opening possession, reaching the Bengals 2-yard line. But a pair of penalties backed the Lumberjacks up, and they settled for a short field goal by Collin Robbins.

There was no more scoring in the first quarter, as both defenses were stingy. Idaho State finally put a drive together early in the second quarter, but the Lumberjacks defensive line blocked a field goal attempt to keep the Bengals scoreless.

Minutes later, the Lumberjacks moved the ball down the field, ending with Taylor’s score to go up 10-0.

The Bengals responded with a touchdown of their own, as quarterback Hunter Hays hit Benjamin Omayebu for an 18-yard score. That would be as close as the Bengals got to tying the game, though.

Defensive back Sean Haymon intercepted a pass at Idaho State’s 23-yard line with 56 seconds left until halftime. The Lumberjacks capitalized on the short field and Martinez scored with 11 seconds left. The Lumberjacks led 17-7 at halftime.

The Bengals started moving the ball down the field more efficiently in the third quarter, starting with the opening drive. In each of their five possessions, the Bengals moved past the 50-yard line into Northern Arizona’s territory. But, each time they did so, the Lumberjacks came up with clutch plays to keep Idaho State from scoring.

Brothers Eloi and Cosmas Kwete led the way for the Lumberjacks defense. The defensive linemen combined for six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Linebacker Tommy Ellis added 10 total tackles -- tied with Eloi Kwete for a team lead -- and tacked on a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Northern Arizona added its final score with Gerena’s touchdown at 0:56 left in the third quarter.

Idaho State kept coming back, but the Lumberjacks stopped them on fourth down in the red zone on consecutive drives to end the game. Martinez knelt out the final 45 seconds and the Lumberjacks celebrated a victory.

Northern Arizona will have a bye week before hosting No. 3 Montana State (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) for Homecoming on Nov. 5.

“We got better and the guys are healthier. Now we’re going to take some time to get rested up to prepare for this game,” Ball said.