NAU commit Flores leads Cougars to state championship

TEMPE -- Angel Flores, a senior quarterback for the Casa Grande Cougars and a Northern Arizona football commit, led his team to an Arizona state title with a 33-28 victory over Poston Butte at Sun Devil Stadium.

Nine days prior to the 4A Conference football championship game, Flores announced his commitment to Northern Arizona. Flores, a four year starter for the Casa Grande Cougars, is the only quarterback in Arizona history to throw for 7,000 yards as well as rush for 3,000. In his final three seasons as the starting quarterback, Flores led his team to postseason appearances, advancing to at least the quarterfinals in each season.

Flores still had one final goal to accomplish before he could focus on winning in Flagstaff. That was to bring a state championship to his home for the first time in its history.

In the way of a title at Sun Devil Stadium Friday were the No. 1 Broncos.

Flores the championship game started off strong, connecting with receiver Deandray Kelley for a 59-yard touchdown. On the next drive Flores showed off his arm talent, finishing with a three yard touchdown rush to send it to halftime.

In the second half Flores used his legs on two drives to keep the Cougars in the ballgame. On his final drive backed up with a 4th and 10 from their own 39-yard line with under three minutes left, Flores threw a beautiful 56-yard pass right into the hands of Demetrius Garrett to set up what would become the game winning score for the Cougars.

Throughout the game as the Cougars offense marched up and down the field, both parents and students of Casa Grande chanted “Angel” as he made big play after big play.

In his final high school game, Flores delivered on his final goal by leading the Cougars offense both in the air -- passing for 299 yards and a touchdown -- and on the ground with 123 rushing yards yards and three touchdowns to secure the victory.

As the final chapter of Flores’s high school career finished, his head coach Jake Barro reflected on what kind of man Angel Flores is.

“He’s resilient and a natural leader, the guys rally around him and love him,” Barro said.

Barro also attempted to put into words what Flores meant to not just him but the entire Casa Grande program.

“I can’t put it into words, I love him with all my heart it brings tears to my eyes," he said.

That was reiterated by multiple teammates as one by one they hugged and appreciated their quarterback one final time.

Following the game, Flores had a clear message for Northern Arizona and the fans for what to expect from him.

“NAU is getting a man that’s going to compete in everything he does and that I’m going to always give my all no matter any adversity," he said.

Angel Flores starts on campus in the spring semester of 2022 ahead of most of his fellow classmates. With extra time learning the offense and the effort Flores says he’s bringing to campus, he hopes to be ready for college football ahead of the 2022 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0