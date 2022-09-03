NAU commit Adam Damante shows out in Flagstaff Kickoff Classic Friday

A Flagstaff-bound high school quarterback got a taste of playing at Northern Arizona University Friday night.

American Leadership Academy Gilbert-North senior quarterback Adam Damante, who committed to the Lumberjacks in the summer, played at the Walkup Skydome in a high school game.

Northern Arizona football has had no shortage at the quarterback position, recruiting current starter RJ Martinez last year out of Texas's Westwood High School and freshman Angel Flores from defending Arizona 4A Conference champion Casa Grande. That group was bolstered with Damante's addition for the future.

The ALA Gibert-North Eagles took part in the annual Flagstaff Kickoff Classic to open their 2022 season. The Eagles traveled to Flagstaff to play against the Sports Leadership and Management school, out of Nevada.

To play at a venue like the Walkup Skydome was a moment that Damante -- who will be there again in a year -- relished.

“I loved it,” Damante said. “It was a great feeling. I’ve never played in a dome, so it was really cool.”

He completed 18 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulls in a major victory.

The venue itself allowed for some of his future coaches, such as Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball and offensive coordinator Aaron Pflugrad, to see Damante in a game setting.

The Eagles jumped up early on the Bulls, taking a 20-0 nothing lead by the end of the first quarter. Using his arm and legs, Damante, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat Arizona quarterback of the 2023 class by QBHitList.com, and the his team took control and never looked back en route to a 41-22 win to begin the season.

Damante attributed his play to the setting he looks to play in during his college career.

“I felt a little bit faster,” Damante said. “All the coaches were here to watch me play, so it felt awesome.”

After a 23-yard rushing touchdown and a 42-yard touchdown pass by Damante to make it 41-8 in the third quarter, ALA Gilbert-North coach Randy Ricedorff elected to rest his star quarterback and bring in sophomore backup Conner White to close the game.

“I thought he played really well,” Ricedorff said of Damante. “He’s an explosive player and obviously fast. Our line did a good job protecting him and he hit his targets, and he’s got a lot of targets to throw to. He’s special, no doubt.”

Ricedorff was also aware of Ball and Pflugrad being in attendance, but that didn’t sway him to change the game plan to showcase Demante. That happened naturally.

“That’s who we are,” Ricedorff said. “We throw the ball and he executed the game plan well. We weren’t trying to do anything special to showcase him or anything. He’s already got his offer. He’s committed and so we didn’t need to do anything above and beyond.”

Ricedorff was thankful for the opportunity to open the season at a venue like the Walkup Skydome and that Damante fed off of the energy the atmosphere granted.

“He played well under pressure,” Ricedorff said. “He’s going to have a nice future here.”

After three straight years of advancing past the first round in the 3A Conference, ALA Gilbert-North jumped to the 4A. Damante will see different looks in his last high school season before making the bigger jump to play in Flagstaff.

He will have a lot of competition in the Northern Arizona quarterback room when he arrives next year, but Damante feels he can compete for playing time the minute he steps foot on campus.

“I think I could start here to be honest,” Damante said. “I think I have a good chance.”

American Leadership Academy Gilbert-North will continue its season on the road against Eastmark High School in Mesa on Sept. 8.