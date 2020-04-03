NAU club softball team sees newfound success cut short from COVID-19 pandemic

The offense was powered by a pair of slappers who were once rivals at the varsity level. Former Flagstaff Eagles player Monica Encinas recorded a team-high 23 RBIs for the Jacks, who tallied six total player of the week nominations in their conference during the season. Meanwhile, former Coconino Panthers ballplayer Taylor Garcia finished tied with Encinas in total home runs at three and led the team along with Alyiah Poplawski in doubles with nine.

Encinas was one of a few Jacks players to earn player of the week honors in 2020, and she showed why she was always in the argument for the accolade with her play on both sides of the plate. She batted .407 and slugged .763 for the season while alternating defensively between shortstop and catcher, ending the season with a stellar .970 fielding percentage on two total errors.

JUST HEATING UP

Encinas and the Jacks also received much-needed pitching depth late in the season thanks to a late addition to the circle. After senior Ottum Jones and freshman Ashley Sahawneh guided the team through much of the season, sharing about the same amount of time pitching, the younger of the two suffered an injury, leaving room for senior Taylor Tenorio to provide her arm after joining the team as a late add.