NAU cancels men's basketball series against Portland State, will miss 5 straight games

The Sacramento State men had to cancel four straight Big Sky games — against Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado — due to the issues at the other schools. Southern Utah also nixed a series against Northern Colorado. Both Sac State and Southern Utah found other teams to play, meaning there were zero COVID-19 issues within those programs allowing the schools to play.

The Northern Colorado women are also on pause and had to cancel a game seemingly hours before, as the team posted photos of pregame warmups on Twitter before the Saturday game against Southern Utah. Like Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado did not release specifics about the cancellation.

Prior to the recent run of cancellations, the Lumberjacks were one of four teams in the Big Sky that has played at least 10 conference games: Northern Colorado at 11, Montana at 10, Idaho at 12 and the Lumberjacks at 10.

Assuming that Northern Arizona hasn't had any tier-1 individual test positive — and that no one does between now and next week's testing cycle, which is Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — the team should be OKed to play Weber State next week in a pair of road games in Ogden, Utah.

Counting the Weber State series, the Northern Arizona men have just four games left, with a home-and-road series against Southern Utah set for the final week of the regular season.

