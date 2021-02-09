NAU cancels men's basketball series against Portland State, will miss 5 straight games

Following more COVID-19 issues within the program, Northern Arizona men's basketball announced Monday night that the upcoming home series against Portland State is canceled.
The Lumberjacks decided to scrap the series due to more problems regarding COVID-19 around the program.
Northern Arizona did not specify what exactly happened to cause the latest cancellation, and the two before that. The school has continued not to share specifics regarding positive tests within the any athletics program due to a department policy that has been in place since the start of the pandemic.
The men's hoops program hasn't played since an upset win over Northern Colorado Friday, Jan. 29 at home. That game was initially delayed a day due to testing protocol at Northern Arizona, but the following day on Saturday, it was announced that the Sunday game in Greeley, Colorado, was called off because of unspecified COVID-19 issues at Northern Arizona.
Northern Arizona Athletics did share via email on Tuesday, Feb. 2, that there were zero positive tests in the most recent testing prior to the Northern Colorado game on Jan. 29.
When asked for more specifics about the initial Northern Colorado series and what ultimately led to the cancellation, Northern Arizona offered no further information at the time and has not given more information since.
All the school has stated was that there were issues regarding its COVID-19 protocol and that Friday's game was played with zero positives on either team after the most recent round of testing.
Since that weekend, Northern Arizona has canceled two additional series due to quarantine — meaning the team has to miss at least 14 days of competition and practice, and have negative tests throughout the isolation.
The two other canceled series were against Sacramento State on the road and this week's Portland State two-game homestand.
This is the second major COVID-19 issue the Lumberjacks have faced, the other being the delayed start to the season that forced the season opener against Arizona to be rescheduled.
The Lumberjacks aren't the only Big Sky Conference team missing games.
Other Big Sky programs, such as the Northern Colorado, which haven't played a men's game since the Northern Arizona game almost two weeks ago, also have been on pause.
Northern Colorado head coach Steve Smiley announced on Twitter this week he contracted COVID-19. The first-year head coach for the Bears entered isolation as his team remains on pause for the foreseeable future.
The Sacramento State men had to cancel four straight Big Sky games — against Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado — due to the issues at the other schools. Southern Utah also nixed a series against Northern Colorado. Both Sac State and Southern Utah found other teams to play, meaning there were zero COVID-19 issues within those programs allowing the schools to play.
The Northern Colorado women are also on pause and had to cancel a game seemingly hours before, as the team posted photos of pregame warmups on Twitter before the Saturday game against Southern Utah. Like Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado did not release specifics about the cancellation.
Prior to the recent run of cancellations, the Lumberjacks were one of four teams in the Big Sky that has played at least 10 conference games: Northern Colorado at 11, Montana at 10, Idaho at 12 and the Lumberjacks at 10.
Assuming that Northern Arizona hasn't had any tier-1 individual test positive — and that no one does between now and next week's testing cycle, which is Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — the team should be OKed to play Weber State next week in a pair of road games in Ogden, Utah.
Counting the Weber State series, the Northern Arizona men have just four games left, with a home-and-road series against Southern Utah set for the final week of the regular season.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.