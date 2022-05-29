NAU brings Chris Ball Football Camps back to Flagstaff for first time since 2019

After a three-year hiatus, Flagstaff will host the Chris Ball Football Camps in June.

The Northern Arizona football staff -- including head coach Ball -- will work with hundreds of high school football players in a variety of camp formats throughout the month. There are 7-on-7 passing tournaments, lineman big man challenges, individual skill camps and the Northern Arizona Mega Camp -- with several college programs set to watch prospects in a variety of drills and activities.

There are several team and individual camps on dates throughout the month.

COVID-19 forced the Lumberjacks to cancel activities in the summer of 2020 and were able to have a few skill camps in the Phoenix area last year. But since 2019, there hasn’t been a camp slate to capitalize on the times Arizona high school programs train in June.

“It’s pretty exciting this year because obviously Flagstaff is beautiful this time of year. People down in Phoenix or Tucson or even from other states can get out of the heat for the weekend and compete in a great tournament,” Chaz Davis, Northern Arizona’s director of football operations and player personnel said.

Especially with the Mega Camp, a recruiting event that will host coaches and recruiting staff of the West Coast’s top college football programs, the high school athletes will compete and work out in an attempt to take a step in securing a spot on a college team. Many of the players on Northern Arizona’s current roster graduated from Arizona high schools, and undoubtedly a few came through the Lumberjacks camps on their recruiting journeys.

However, the Northern Arizona staff is also excited to be able to give back to the kids in attendance, teaching them some skills and drills they can use for the future.

The summer is also a great time to host the teams, as Northern Arizona can boast its 77,000-square-foot, $47 million Student-Athlete High Performance Center, one of the best training areas of any in the FCS.

“It’s a fun opportunity because the coaches get to coach a bunch of kids, enhance their games and make them better. But also it’s a chance to see some kids move around in-person. But mostly it’s just a great time for everyone, and we get to show off Flagstaff and our facilities,” Davis said.

There will be high-level high school players from programs all around Arizona and the Southwest looking to improve their recruiting stock and skills for the upcoming seasons.

But Davis mentioned that the camp is meant to include all high school athletes, regardless of age and talent.

“You can be entering ninth grade, not just the juniors or seniors. We want the chance to have our coaches help kids get better and garner some interest in what’s going on here. And hopefully that means the kids will help their own teams get better during their high school seasons in the fall,” he said.

More information and camp schedules can be found at chrisballfootballcamps.totalcamps.com.

