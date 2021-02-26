NAU blown out in regular-season finale, finishes 5-15 ahead of Big Sky tournament

Considering the recent shutdown that forced the team to miss five games in a row, it is hard to tell how the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team will do once the Big Sky tournament starts in just under two weeks.
On one very obvious hand, wins have been rare for the 5-15 Lumberjacks, who lost to Southern Utah, 92-62, Friday night at the Rolle Activity Center. The five wins are reminiscent of the historically bad years at the end of former head coach Jack Murphy’s tenure, but the pandemic has been an obvious factor for this year’s team.
The five wins are the lowest since the 5-27 year in 2017-2018. Northern Arizona lost 10 games by double digits including three of its final four games this season.
"This is part of the process," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "Unfortunately we are on the other side of it now."
Northern Arizona finished the regular season at 4-10 in the Big Sky, missing six conference games due to COVID-19. Outside of Big Sky play, against a tough schedule that included Arizona and the best team in the NCAA, Gonzaga, Northern Arizona went just 1-6.
The Lumberjacks struggled to get their best player in any type of groove, as All-Conference guard Cameron Shelton was held to just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting Friday. It was one of his tougher games of the season against a long and athletic Southern Utah backcourt.
The Thunderbirds took a 14-point lead in the first half off a 10-run just before the halfway point of the first. Northern Arizona didn’t go belly up then, and instead the Lumberjacks went on a 11-2 run to make it a 25-21 game around the eight-minute mark of the first.
By halftime the Thunderbirds extended the lead to 142-32, outscoring the Lumberjacks 15-7 the final six minutes of the first.
Then the Thunderbirds put the pressure on and blew out the Lumberjacks in the second half off a 10-0 opening run, and then later an 11-0 burst that sealed the game and put the Lumberjacks down 78-51 with 6:02 left.
The Thunderbirds showed how dangerous they can be. The team -- although it makes silly mistakes at times -- is a team that no one really wants to face in the Big Sky tournament, with its athletes and streaky shooters like Tevian Jones -- who finished with a game-high 17 points in Rolle.
Throw in steady guards Dre Marin, who scored a game-high 20 on 8-of-12 shooting, and John Knight III, who scored 15 and kept Shelton in check, Southern Utah could make some noise in Boise, Idaho.
Southern Utah converted 14 Northern Arizona turnovers into 26 points and as a team the Thunderbirds shot 56% from the field, 39% from deep and 77% from the foul line.
Big picture
Northern Arizona nearly beat Southern Utah on Wednesday. The difference was pretty simple: Northern Arizona caught fire from 3 in the prior meeting and Shelton scored 25 points.
"I don't know what the difference was," Burcar said of the drastic change between the two losses. " ... At this point the obvious answer is, simply, they are better than us. That's the obvious answer. They are a good basketball team."
Combined those two and Northern Arizona almost beats Southern Utah, key emphasis on almost as the Lumberjacks still lost 85-80. Northern Arizona is the first Big Sky men’s basketball team to finish its conference slate and will likely finish 10th in the 11-team league ahead of just winless Idaho.
Safe to say it's been a long season for the Lumberjacks.
Tourney outlook
Northern Arizona won’t know where it will be seeded until the rest of the league completes the regular season next weekend. Northern Arizona will likely play on Wednesday, March 10, in the first round as the top five seeds get a bye. Burcar noted earlier this week the team is planning to play one of Sacramento State, Portland State and Northern Colorado.
"You always remember where you ended," Burcar said. "We had a good season last year and we lost in the first round, and that's the thing you remember the whole offseason."
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.