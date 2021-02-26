NAU blown out in regular-season finale, finishes 5-15 ahead of Big Sky tournament

Considering the recent shutdown that forced the team to miss five games in a row, it is hard to tell how the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team will do once the Big Sky tournament starts in just under two weeks.

On one very obvious hand, wins have been rare for the 5-15 Lumberjacks, who lost to Southern Utah, 92-62, Friday night at the Rolle Activity Center. The five wins are reminiscent of the historically bad years at the end of former head coach Jack Murphy’s tenure, but the pandemic has been an obvious factor for this year’s team.

The five wins are the lowest since the 5-27 year in 2017-2018. Northern Arizona lost 10 games by double digits including three of its final four games this season.

"This is part of the process," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "Unfortunately we are on the other side of it now."

Northern Arizona finished the regular season at 4-10 in the Big Sky, missing six conference games due to COVID-19. Outside of Big Sky play, against a tough schedule that included Arizona and the best team in the NCAA, Gonzaga, Northern Arizona went just 1-6.