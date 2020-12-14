NAU blitzed in second half by Colorado State as Lumberjacks are blown out 91-52

The struggles to start the 2020-21 season continue for the Northern Arizona men's basketball team.

Things looked OK for the most part after a close, 35-32 first-half deficit against Colorado State on the road. Then things got rough, again. The hosting Rams hit six of their first eight attempts from deep in the first nine minutes of the second half en route to a blowout 91-52 win.

"We have a lot of work to do," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said to Mitch Strohman on the Lumberjack Radio Network following the game.

As quickly as things got bad, there was a hint of life once Northern Arizona cut the game to 60-50 midway through the second. But, once again, things got really, really bad.

Colorado State first went on a 26-0 run. Then Northern Arizona scored just once the rest of the way. Colorado State outscored Northern Arizona 31-2 in the final nine minutes of Monday night's game to nearly win by 40. The one bucket in the final nine minutes was a jumper by Keith Haymon.

The Lumberjacks went from a close, potential comeback type of game to a 39-point blowout loss on the road.