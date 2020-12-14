NAU blitzed in second half by Colorado State as Lumberjacks are blown out 91-52

The struggles to start the 2020-21 season continue for the Northern Arizona men's basketball team.
Things looked OK for the most part after a close, 35-32 first-half deficit against Colorado State on the road. Then things got rough, again. The hosting Rams hit six of their first eight attempts from deep in the first nine minutes of the second half en route to a blowout 91-52 win.
"We have a lot of work to do," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said to Mitch Strohman on the Lumberjack Radio Network following the game.
As quickly as things got bad, there was a hint of life once Northern Arizona cut the game to 60-50 midway through the second. But, once again, things got really, really bad.
Colorado State first went on a 26-0 run. Then Northern Arizona scored just once the rest of the way. Colorado State outscored Northern Arizona 31-2 in the final nine minutes of Monday night's game to nearly win by 40. The one bucket in the final nine minutes was a jumper by Keith Haymon.
The Lumberjacks went from a close, potential comeback type of game to a 39-point blowout loss on the road.
Northern Arizona falls to 0-3 on the season for the first time since 2017-18 when the Lumberjacks won just five games under former head coach Jack Murphy in a disastrous season, which included a home loss to Embry Riddle (NAIA).
For the third time this season Northern Arizona saw just two players score the bulk of the points in Cameron Shelton with 18 points and Luke Avdalovic with 12 combining for over half of their team's scoring.
Players not named Shelton or Avdalovic were a combined 9 of 28 from the field Monday night.
Again, for the third time this season, Northern Arizona shot under 25% from deep, going 5 of 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range. In all three losses, which have all been by more than 24 points, Northern Arizona has allowed at least 50% field-goal shooting and at least 45% 3-point shooting from opponents.
Up next
Northern Arizona is scheduled to host Big Sky Conference preseason No. 1 Eastern Washington (1-3) Friday at noon in the Rolle Activity Center.
