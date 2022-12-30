NAU Athletics Year in Review: Men's cross country wins yet again

There were plenty of storylines from the Lumberjacks in 2022. There were more fans in the stands to see some of the best moments of the year. Among the accomplishments were world championships, national championships and more.

Here's a look at the top 10 stories from NAU Athletics throughout the year:

No. 1: Cross country wins again

The cross country teams had an extremely successful day at the NCAA national championship meet in November in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the men's squad won its third consecutive national title and the women had their best finish since 2007 with a sixth-place finish.

It's the fourth time in program history that both crews placed in the top 10, and the first time both placed in the top six.

The men claimed their sixth title in the past seven years, scoring the low of 83 points along with Oklahoma State but winning the tiebreaker.

Nico Young and Drew Bosley took an early lead for the Lumberjacks in the men's 8K race, breaking off from the pack with Stanford’s Charles Hicks. Ultimately, Young was runner-up with a time of 28:44.5, and Bosley finished close behind in third in 28:55.9.

All five Northern Arizona men’s scorers earned All-American honors. Nico Young and Drew Bosley both got their third All-American honors, with Brodey Hasty and George Kusche earning their second.

The women also had a strong race, earning their second-best finish in both school history and Big Sky Conference history. Elise Stearns led the Lumberjacks once again, finishing fourth with a time of 19:43.9 on the 5K course for her first All-American nod. Annika Reiss came next for the Lumberjacks, placing 47th with a time of 20:16.0. Jesselyn Bries took 67th place with a time of 20:24.1, while Bryn Morley finished 95th with a time of 20:36.6. Alexis Kebbe rounded out the scoring for her team, coming in at 99th with a time of 20:37.2.

No. 2: Andersen the champ

Northern Arizona graduate Brooke Andersen won the women’s hammer throw gold medal at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

“It’s been a lot of sacrifices, a lot of later practices, adding on throws, extra days,” Andersen told the Associated Press. “But it’s all worth it in the end. If this is the outcome, I’d do it 100 times over.”

Ahead of her final throw, Andersen, 26, had already clinched the title, but her throw of 78.96 meters was an emphatic end to a celebratory day.

“After (Canada’s Camryn Rogers) threw the last one and I saw the number pop up on the board, I wanted to start crying because I knew what had just happened,” Andersen said. “But the competitiveness in me was like, ‘You still have another throw; you can throw farther.’”

No. 3: Nur finishes with a bang

Running a 13:06.32 in May, Abdihamid Nur broke Henry Rono's 5K collegiate record of 13:08.4 set in 1978.

That came a couple months after a spectacular performance in NAU's indoor track and field season.

Northern Arizona finished on the NCAA track and field indoor national championship meet's podium for the first time in school history in March in Birmingham, Alabama, placing fourth with a team finish of 29 points scored by just three athletes in Nur, Young and Bosley.

Nur (7:59.88) took individual gold in the 3,000-meter race. That accomplishment came just a day after he won the men's 5000m national title race with a time of 13:19.01, setting a new NCAA championship meet record and facility record, and becoming the ninth-fastest athlete in the event in collegiate history.

"Abdihamid Nur's performances this weekend were just spectacular," said Mike Smith said, director of cross country and track and field for the Lumberjacks. "These are the deepest 3K and 5K fields ever assembled, and he dominated the best in the nation with his tactics."

No. 4 Soccer stands out

The women’s soccer team finished with its best conference record in program history of 7-1 in 2022.

The team won both the Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament titles, reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Alan Berrios, who came in as the interim coach midway through the year, was named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, and later was hired as the official head coach.

No. 5: Swimming earns ninth straight title

For the ninth consecutive season, the Lumberjacks were crowned the Western Athletic Conference champions in swimming and diving, finishing in first place with 770 points in February.

"We've got a great team with a lot of depth. Obviously distance and diving got us through it, but there was just a lot of girls that were resilient; it was a whole team effort," coach Andy Johns said. "I just couldn't be happier or more proud of them."

"It was a blast. A team effort from day one through day four, with inspiring races and performances. This team was so enthusiastic and supportive every session, it was awesome," diving coach Nikki Kelsey said. “I am so proud to be a part of this amazing Lumberjack family. This championship felt special. Number nine is mighty fine."

No. 6: Golf reigns again

The Lumberjacks won their first Big Sky championship in seven years in April in Scottsdale, shooting an impressive 8-over-par 872 after three days of play and beating second-place Sacramento State by six shots. Sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova won the individual tournament and junior Lorel Hayward joined her on the All-Tournament team after finishing fourth overall.

It was the first conference championship for the program since 2015.

“I’m just so excited. Everyone knows here, and people are coming up to us saying congratulations. It’s just cool to be a winner,” Malakhova said.

No. 7: So does women’s tennis

The women’s tennis team won its third consecutive Big Sky Conference title at the Phoenix Tennis Center in April.

The Lumberjacks avenged their lone conference loss of the season, beating the Weber State Wildcats, 4-1, behind a doubles point and singles wins from Gina Dittmann, Elinor Beazley and Ava Neyestani.

"They can be proud of themselves for all the work they have done. They knew what they wanted and they went after," said Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz. "It's just so impressive how clean it was today. They stepped up in doubles; we played so smart. After we got that doubles point, I think they felt the momentum and just kept rolling with it. They were in the zone."

No. 8: Women’s basketball gets oh-so-close

Northern Arizona fought back from a first-half deficit late, but well-timed execution from the Montana State Bobcats ended the Lumberjacks' season in the conference title game in March in Boise, Idaho.

The fourth-seeded Lumberjacks couldn’t get the offense going in the 75-64 loss -- especially from the 3-point arc -- against the second-seeded Bobcats. Guard Emily Rodabaugh had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Miki’ala Maio scored 14 and Regan Schenck had 12.

Northern Arizona shot just 36.6% from the floor and 17.2% from long range -- to go with 17 turnovers.

“The nerves got to us a little bit, and I think you can see that in our shooting percentage. Hats off to Montana State,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said, "they played a solid game. They disrupted our offense -- which I think definitely gave us some fits and caused us to settle a little bit."

No. 9: Open sesame

Northern Arizona University opened the Student-Athlete High Performance Center in April, with a ceremony open to the public to celebrate the building.

The new 72,000 square-foot, $46 million training center gives state-of-the-art facilities to the Lumberjacks.

“The spring that’s put into our student-athletes’ steps, and our coaches and staff, we referred to that throughout the pandemic as the light at the end of the tunnel. To get to that finish line has brought a whole new feeling of togetherness,” said Mike Marlow, Northern Arizona’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

No. 10: Cone atop the scoring throne

Men's basketball guard Jalen Cone scored 45 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the field in a December game against Southern Utah. His scoring output was his best as a Lumberjack, and one of the top statistical games in the school's history

The historical performance was one point shy of Northern Arizona's single-game scoring record set on Jan. 7, 1956, by Frank Turley in a game against Western New Mexico.

The junior is the first Lumberjack to score over 40 points in a game since Cory Schwab dropped 43 at Cal Poly on Dec. 2, 2000. There are only two other 40-plus point performances in program history. Cone's output is also the 14th-most in single-game Big Sky history, becoming the first player since 2019 conference wide to score 40 points or more in a contest.

Cone's 18 field goals made tied a single-game school record that was also set by Turley in 1956, marking a new career high.