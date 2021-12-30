NAU Athletics Year in Review: Cross country wins 2 titles in 1 year

There were plenty of storylines from the Lumberjacks in 2021. From games with cut-out fans in the stands, national championships and more, there was much to be excited about as a fan of Northern Arizona.

Here's a look at the top 10 stories from NAU sports throughout the year:

No. 1: Cross country wins twice

The men’s cross country team won not one, but two national championships in 2021, with first-place finishes coming in March and November, respectively.

The first of two titles came to a squad that boasted some new, young talent. Freshman Nico Young, in his national championship debut, was stellar, pacing the Lumberjacks with a fourth-place finish and a sub-30 time of 29:58.3 on the 10K course. Senior Blaise Ferro and sophomore Abdihamid Nur crossed the line next in sixth and seventh, while senior Luis Grijalva powered his way to a ninth-place finish. The four All-Americans gave NAU the distinction of being the first team to place four runners in the top 10 since 2003.

Then, just months later, the Lumberjacks won again, with Young and Nur again leading NAU to its fifth title in six seasons.

"The past has heavily influenced the outcome of today and today will heavily influence outcomes for the future," coach Michael Smith said. "We're going to continue to prepare athletes for future championships."

No. 2: Three former Lumberjacks compete in Tokyo

Running a 13:10.09 in the finals of the 5,000-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics, Luis Grijalva set a new personal best and Guatemalan national record, finishing 22nd in the finals of the competition. David McNeill, a fellow NAU alumnus, ran in the event but was out in the preliminary round.

Lumberjacks alumna Brooke Andersen finished 10th overall in the women's hammer throw.

In her first of three throws, Andersen threw 72.16 meters, but fouled both of her subsequent attempts.

Andersen arrived in Tokyo after placing second at the United States Olympic Trials with a throw of 77.72m in early July. She reached the Olympics final round after a throw of 74m in the preliminaries.

No. 3: Football beats Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football knocked off the Arizona Wildcats, 21-19, in Tucson in September to record their first win of the 2021 fall season and first victory over the Wildcats since 1932.

The Lumberjacks were down 13 at one point, but scored 21 unanswered points to take a lead and hold on with a stop on a late two-point conversion.

“At the beginning of the week we talked about (how) this is an opportunity to show guys that thought they were FBS football players, this is an opportunity to show an in-state team that you can play at this level, and it worked out for our players and it was very, very satisfying,” Northern Arizona coach Chris Ball said at the time.

An important aspect of the win was the Lumberjacks defense. Northern Arizona limited Arizona's explosive plays enough to keep itself in the game, and Ball was proud of the team’s efforts in its red zone. Linebacker Harrison Beemiller led the way defensively, totaling 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the first half.

Quarterback RJ Martinez also entered the game in the second quarter, and was the starter for the rest of the season when he was healthy enough to play.

No. 4: Women’s basketball puts on offensive clinic versus GCU

The women’s basketball team put on a record-breaking offensive performance on Dec. 9, beating GCU, 108-77, at home.

The Lumberjacks shot 63.2% from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range. Guard Lauren Orndoff scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor, guard Nina Radford added 22, including six 3s, and guard Regan Schenck tied Northern Arizona’s assists record with 14.

“We were clicking on all cylinders offensively. It’s long overdue,” coach Loree Payne said. “I think we’ve just been struggling to find kind of that flow on offense, so we really focused this week on getting up a lot of 3s, which I think helped, and also really working on different combinations, different lineups. And I feel like we hit a couple shots, we started to get in the zone and we just continued to build on that throughout the game.”

The 108 points is the third-most in program history, falling behind just the 114 in double overtime against Sacramento State in January 2020 and 109 against Antelope Valley in 2016. The total also stands as the 17th-most points scored by a Big Sky Conference team in history.

No. 5: Nur, Young make waves for cross country, track

Two-time All-American redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur led the Lumberjacks in the national cross country championship, placing seventh with a time of 28:52.9. He and Nico Young made a major impact in their young careers for NAU.

Nico Young, then a freshman, broke the U20 American record in the 5,000-meter with a time of 13:24.26 at the Drake Relays in April, qualifying for the Olympic Trials in the process. He clocked the best time in the NCAA to that point with the effort, and produced the fourth-fastest 5K race in Lumberjacks history.

In early December Young ran a personal best time of 13:22.59 in his indoor track debut, setting the men's indoor 5000m U20 record, and securing the third-fastest collegiate time this season. The previous U20 indoor 5K record had been held by Chris Derrick since 2009 (13:48.26). Nur also ran a personal best time of 13:22.24 at the meet in Boston, just missing the men's NCAA 5K top 10 all-time list by .07 seconds.

Both Nur and Young qualified for the Olympic trials, but were unable to make the national team in Tokyo.

No. 6: Women’s soccer reaches Big Sky title round



The Lumberjacks, in one of the best seasons in recent history, were just one game away from a Big Sky title in the spring season and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Less than 24 hours after celebrating a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Idaho Vandal in Aprils, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing dictated that the championship game be canceled. The Lumberjacks’ season was over. Montana would be crowned champion and receive the automatic berth into the national tournament.

Northern Arizona finished the season with a 7-2-1 record and won the Big Sky Southeast Division crown, going 5-1-1 in conference play.

“It’s exactly where we wanted to be. We put ourselves in a position that got us to the championship game. So, I’m incredibly proud because there was no disappointment, other than obviously not being able to play,” head coach Kylie Louw said.

No. 7: Men’s, women’s tennis reach NCAAs

Maciej and Ewa Bogusz, the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s tennis coaches as well as husband and wife, both led their teams to Big Sky Conference championships in May. The men (8-8) swept Idaho State, 4-0, in the final, while the women (14-4) defeated Weber State, 4-2. Both teams repeated as conference champs, having won the 2019 title as well.

The respective victories earned the Lumberjacks berths in the NCAA Championship Tournament. Both teams fell in the first round, but put together runs that showed promise for the future.

No. 8: Martinez, Daniels break out in freshman football season

Throwing for 1,714 yards while completing 136 of 220 passes, freshman quarterback RJ Martinez earned the Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors, becoming the first quarterback since Montana State's Chris Murray in 2016 to win the award. Martinez, who threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for another five while throwing just two interceptions, was Northern Arizona's first player to win the award since Case Cookus in 2015.

In addition, freshman running back Kevin Daniels landed on the All-Big Sky Second Team following his impressive 10-game surge during the fall. After playing in all five spring games and tallying 39 yards on 16 total touches, Daniels exploded for 1,146 rushing yards, with another 141 through the air.

Ranking fourth in the FCS at 114.6 rushing yards per game and fifth in total rushing yards, Daniels quickly developed a critical role in Northern Arizona's offense. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry, 17th in the FCS and first in the Big Sky, Daniels also finished second in the Big Sky behind only Weber State receiver and returner Rashid Shaheed with 128.7 all-purpose yards per game.

No. 9: Orndoff, Radford make comebacks for women’s basketball

Women’s basketball players Nina Radford and Lauren Orndoff both missed the 2020-21 season, but have re-entered the lineup well in the 2021-22 campaign. Radford missed the 2020-21 season due to injury, and Orndoff’s previous collapsed lung due to spontaneous pneumothorax led her to skip the COVID-stained campaign with the knowledge that the disease can specifically affect the respiratory system.

Both have started most of the Lumberjacks’ games this season, as part of the deepest roster in several years. Both are looking for both individual and team success in their final run with Northern Arizona.

“I love basketball, so being out that long was really hard. I couldn’t even move really with my knee stuff. So it’s been great to be back out there with my friends and win a little bit,” Radford said.

“It’s been really fun. I’m sure Nina can agree. We know it’s our last year, and we just want to take it all in. And we’ve had success on top of that,” added Orndoff.

No. 10: Smith wins Bill Dellinger Award again

Michael Smith won his fourth Bill Dellinger Award -- given to the top men’s cross country coach of the season -- in five years, following NAU’s 2021 NCAA championship in November.

In addition, Smith won his fifth consecutive USTFCCCA Men's Mountain Region Cross Country Coach of the Year honor. He has held that distinction since 2017, and garnered the award twice in 2021.

