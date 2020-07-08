NAU Athletics releases information on resocialization plan; unclear if any athletes have tested positive

Each time an athlete enters the Walkup Skydome, they go to a screening station where their temperature is checked and they are asked questions to see if they are showing any symptoms. If an individual's temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be sent home and then have to consult with the team physician or athletic medicine staff.

Masks are required during workouts and the groups are kept to just 10 in the weight room at one time.

As for actual practices, Marlow wrote that the department is on track to begin those on Aug. 4.

"Practice is currently scheduled to begin on August 4th following voluntary workouts," Marlow wrote in the letter. "We continue to prepare for this in the same manner we have prepared for voluntary workouts by learning from our peer athletic programs across the country and following guidance by many of the entities described previously."

To keep practices as safe as they can be, the letter stated that only athletics personnel would be allowed at practices, locker rooms will be mostly closed, and the Skydome will not be used -- it did not specify if that pertains to a specific sport, but it is likely that it relates to football.

Daily screening will continue when practices start and some practice drills may be changed.