NAU Athletics included in university-wide pay cuts

All salaries listed above came from either individual contracts or readily available information from salary databases.

Other levels of salaries within athletics will also be subject to pay cuts, such as: someone who makes between $50,000 and $79,999 would see a 2.3% pay reduction; someone who makes between $80,000 and $109,999 would be cut by 3.1%; and salaries between $110,000 and $139,999 would be cut by 3.8%. Many of Northern Arizona’s assistant coaches, other head coaches and staff within the department make between $50,000 and about $100,000 -- leaving a wide range of salary cuts for the rest of the department.

The university-wide plan also includes paid flex time days -- which everyone except deans, vice provosts and associate vice presidents will have to be taken if they make over $50,000.

Elsewhere in Arizona, coaches and athletics staff at the University of Arizona are taking upwards of 20% pay cuts, the Arizona Daily Star reported in early May.

Arizona State has yet to announce any pay cuts to athletics or university staff at this time.

