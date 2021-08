Northern Arizona hosted the athletics and Flagstaff residents outside the Walkup Skydome Friday for the first Meet the Jacks event to celebrate the upcoming athletic seasons.

Players, coaches and staff took part in several games, activities and more to integrate the Northern Arizona community and encourage fans to come to games.

More than 300 community members registered for the event, lasting from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Skydome.

