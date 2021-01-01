NAU Athletics 2020 in review: Pandemic leads to weird, winding year for NAU

The pandemic completely flipped the college sports world on its head in 2020.

March missed its madness, fall sports became winter and spring sports, and title aspirations were cut short before the starting gun was fired. Here's a look at some of the top moments and stories around Northern Arizona Athletics and college sports in 2020:

No. 1: COVID-19 shocks the college sports world

Although the Northern Arizona men’s and women’s basketball teams were knocked out of the Big Sky Conference tournament by the time the COVID-19 pandemic shut off the lights for college basketball, things have still been different for the teams and all other college sports.

On March 12, the NCAA officially canceled March Madness, ending the college basketball season after most of the conferences had called off their own tournaments. The same day, Big Sky Conference track and field programs saw the entire spring season gone, along with the rest of the spring sports.

The circus of moving sports didn’t stop, as many FBS teams went ahead and played in the fall while Northern Arizona followed the FCS and Big Sky in waiting to play football in the spring. Aside from cross country, all fall sports were delayed until the spring with modified schedules.