NAU and Arizona announce 10-year scheduling series across most sports

“The University of Arizona Department of Athletics in general and, (athletics director) Dave Heeke in particular, have been unbelievable resources for our program as we have navigated COVID-19,” Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said in a press release. “This scheduling series is an offspring of conversations centered on the way intercollegiate athletics may look in our state and region for the immediate future. An emphasis on regionalized scheduling is certainly something that has become a priority. Our student-athletes, coaches and fans will very much look forward to competing more regularly with the Wildcats in both Tucson and at 7,000 feet in Flagstaff.”