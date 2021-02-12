NAU and Arizona announce 10-year scheduling series across most sports

Beginning next year, fans of Northern Arizona and University of Arizona athletics are going to see a lot of match-ups between the in-state schools.
On Friday the two announced a 10-year scheduling series that includes all sports that are sponsored by both universities.
“The University of Arizona Department of Athletics in general and, (athletics director) Dave Heeke in particular, have been unbelievable resources for our program as we have navigated COVID-19,” Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said in a press release. “This scheduling series is an offspring of conversations centered on the way intercollegiate athletics may look in our state and region for the immediate future. An emphasis on regionalized scheduling is certainly something that has become a priority. Our student-athletes, coaches and fans will very much look forward to competing more regularly with the Wildcats in both Tucson and at 7,000 feet in Flagstaff.”
For football, the schools are scheduled to play nonconference games in 2021, '23, '24, '26 and '27, in addition to four games now added between 2030 and 2036. In men's basketball there is a plan for an annual season-opening tipoff event at Arizona's home court, the McKale Center in Tucson.
The Arizona and Northern Arizona men's basketball teams played an early-season game in Tucson this season and so did the women's basketball teams. Arizona won both games.
The two will most likely face off in Tucson if it is football or basketball, while the other sports aren't as clear. Northern Arizona and Arizona volleyball haven't faced off since 2010, and Arizona hasn't played Northern Arizona in volleyball in Flagstaff since 1990.
The scheduling announcement isn't a formal rivalry or anything like that, just a partnership between the two public, in-state colleges.
Northern Arizona also scheduled recent games against fellow Arizona-based schools Arizona State and Grand Canyon in sports like women's basketball, women's tennis and soccer, but it is unclear if further scheduling across more sports will happen with the two.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.