NAU advances to Big Sky semifinals behind excellent play from seniors

The No. 4 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's basketball team relied on its veterans Tuesday, defeating the No. 5 Montana Grizzlies, 75-57, to advance to the semifinal round of the Big Sky Women's Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho.

The Lumberjacks outplayed Montana in nearly every aspect of the game -- though the Grizzlies did secure a few more rebounds -- and were led by the seniors on both ends of the floor.

Three of Northern Arizona’s four double-digit scorers were seniors, as guard Lauren Orndoff, forward Khiarica Rasheed and guard Miki’ala Maio scored 18, 17 and 14 points, respectively. Rasheed also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Olivia Moran added 12 points.

After both teams struggled in the first quarter to score -- Northern Arizona led Montana 13-12 after a period that saw the teams combine to make just 3 of 20 shots from the field in the first 5:14 of play -- the Lumberjacks relied on their seniors to get them out of a hole offensively and took a lead.

“I felt like once we settled in, we struggled a little bit early on with just finding the bucket. But I felt like once we really settled in, our veterans took over and we got into the flow of things -- it was just great from there,” Northern Arizona coach Loree Payne said.

Northern Arizona forced 22 turnovers and capitalized with 26 points off of them, compared to just 10 points off turnovers from the Grizzlies. The Lumberjacks played an aggressive, press-style defense for much of the game, causing havoc for the Grizzlies.

Orndoff had a team-high four steals that led to transition baskets on the other end, leading to the easy baskets that allowed the Lumberjacks to take such an advantage on points off turnovers.

“They did a great job of just digging down and getting stops when we needed them to,” Payne said.

After going back-and-forth in the first period, the Lumberjacks outscored the Grizzlies, 23-16 in the second quarter, behind 52.9% shooting from the floor and 16 combined points in the period from Rasheed and Orndoff.

The onslaught kept going in the third quarter, as Northern Arizona ran out to a double-digit lead. The Lumberjacks slowed the pace, taking four less shots in the period than the second, but also gave up fewer chances to the Grizzlies to keep them off the offensive boards.

“I felt like our post players did a good job. We cleaned things up on the rebounding end,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks took a 20-point lead midway through the fourth quarter on an and-one layup from Moran, who still was wearing a face mask to protect her nose after an injury toward the end of the regular season. The lead never dipped below double-digits, and the Lumberjacks cruised through the remainder of the game with relatively little chance of Montana mounting a comeback.

Northern Arizona ended the day shooting an efficient 46.7% from 3-point range, further helping their offensive game as Montana shot just 23% on 13 attempts from behind the arc.

The game went according to plan for the Lumberjacks, who ran away with a victory over a team they split a pair of meetings with during the regular season

“We played them close in two games in (the) conference. It was just something we needed to focus on; defense, rebounding. They’re the best defensive team in the conference so we needed to get our transition offense going and I think we did a really good job with that,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks (16-13, 13-8 Big Sky) will play No. 8 Northern Colorado in the semifinals. The Bears upset No. 1 Idaho State, 72-54, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado split their two matchups this season, with both teams winning on the road.

